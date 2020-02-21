Rapper Dave hits back after Priti Patel denies that Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'

Dave with his Mastercard Album of the Year award on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire. PA

Rapper Dave has taken to Twitter to defend his accusations that prime minister Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'.

A row has broken out after rapper Dave's BRIT awards performance. Photographs: PA/TNE. A row has broken out after rapper Dave's BRIT awards performance. Photographs: PA/TNE.

The 21-year-old rapper from London released a video showing comments from the prime minister, that he considers racist.

The video shows an interview with home secretary Priti Patel, who told Sky News that the rappers accusations were 'utter nonsense'.

Patel said: "That's utter nonsense, it really is. I don't know what those comments are based on."

In the video, the 21-year-old rapper then scrolls through some comments made by Johnson in the past, including from a column he wrote for the The Telegraph in 2002, saying: "No doubt the AK47s will fall silent, and the pangas will stop their hacking of human flesh, and the tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down in his big white British taxpayer-funded bird."

The CNN article also mentions Johnson's Spectator column from 2002, which was titled "Africa is a mess, but we can't blame colonialism" and another one in which he described young Ugandan children who had sang for him as "Aids-ridden choristers."

The video then cuts back to Patel, who said: "He is not a racist at all. I just think those comments are highly inappropriate," before showing more quotes from Johnson, which he considers to be racist.

Dave won Mastercard Album of the Year at the BRITs ceremony where he used his performance of his song, Black, to call out Johnson.

He rapped: "It is racist whether or not it feels racist/The truth is our prime minister's a real racist."

He insisted that "equality is a right, it doesn't deserve credit".

Commenting on the treatment of Meghan, he said: "Now if you don't want to get it then you are never gonna get it/How the news treats Kate versus how they treated Meghan."

Dave also paid tribute to London Bridge attack victim Jack Merritt, who he called "my brother in arms".

"There's tears in our eyes and love in our hearts," he said,

"We never had the same background, culture, colour or class but you devoted your life to giving others a chance/And for that I'm so taken aback because you gave us all a voice."

After calling for "way less hatred, more conservation, less deforestation", Dave said that "Grenfell victims still need accommodation and we still need support for the Windrush generation".

Finishing up, he called for "reparations for the time our people spent on plantations".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared to endorse the message, tweeting the lyrics to his 2.3 million followers.