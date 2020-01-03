All the best reaction to Dominic Cummings' bizarre job advert

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Chris Barker/The New European. Archant

The almost 3,000-word government job advert Dominic Cumming has posted to his blog has provided social media users with perfect fodder for analysis, critism, and of course - mockery.

Just putting the finishing touches to my personal statement for my Dominic Cummings "weirdos and misfits" job application. Does anyone have any feedback? Thanks in advance! pic.twitter.com/I9792CsbEE — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) January 3, 2020

The advert called for data scientists, economists, policy experts, project managers, communications experts, researchers - and people he called "weirdos and misfits with odd skills".

Twitter users have noted Cummings' desire to be seen as a maverick and his notably ironic dislike of working with "confident public school bluffers" - and immediately got to work on their own 'applications' to the role.

Finally realised who Dominic Cummings reminds me of - Ben (the shit) from Peep Show pic.twitter.com/cQQFTrscGW — matt benton (@mattdebenton) January 3, 2020

As an artist I am in a quandry. If by any wonderful bit of luck I am successful in my application to work for Cummings, am I still allowed to apply to make work for the Brexit Festival? I don't want to compromise my chances of that! https://t.co/hhILsSjrjI — will jennings (@willjennings80) January 3, 2020

Dominic Cummings finds his man. https://t.co/hTkEyer9vM — Bernadette Meaden (@BernaMeaden) January 3, 2020

The real question is, how Dominic Cummings knew to start recruiting the A-Team before WWIII even kicked off? — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) January 3, 2020

Twitter: "Haha! Dominic Cummings is advertising for geeks and weirdos!!"



Also Twitter: *Tweaks CV* — Altrincham Dry Cleaners (@altydrycleaners) January 3, 2020

The point of Dominic Cummings' blog is as an ad for Dominic Cummings as a clever man, so everyone talks about what a radical and clever man he is. — Karl McDonald (@karlusss) January 3, 2020

Can't come out tonight. Working on my Dom Cummings job application form. Written entirely in Python, in the persona of a 21 year old mafia-running hedge-fund based physicist who snorts home-made bleach using rolled up pages from William Gibson novels. Oh and sums. Lots of sums. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) January 2, 2020

my mate went for a job interview with dominic cummings and he was asked "what is courage" and he said "this" and got up and walked out, he got the job — new year, new joe (@mutablejoe) January 2, 2020

looking for a PA, needs to be an actual ninja, I'm talking a social samurai who shits shuriken and spits engagement if you stop tweeting to have sex take a hike nerd this is a 24/7 operation if you even know what a clock is don't apply — new year, new joe (@mutablejoe) January 2, 2020

Dominic Cummings' blogs have big failed avant-garde poet energy — Jeremy Noel-Tod (@jntod) January 3, 2020

Me applying to work for Dominic Cummings pic.twitter.com/HOqvUXgDEW — John Phipps (@John_S_Phipps) January 3, 2020