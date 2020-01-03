All the best reaction to Dominic Cummings' bizarre job advert
PUBLISHED: 11:37 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 03 January 2020
Archant
The almost 3,000-word government job advert Dominic Cumming has posted to his blog has provided social media users with perfect fodder for analysis, critism, and of course - mockery.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The advert called for data scientists, economists, policy experts, project managers, communications experts, researchers - and people he called "weirdos and misfits with odd skills".
Twitter users have noted Cummings' desire to be seen as a maverick and his notably ironic dislike of working with "confident public school bluffers" - and immediately got to work on their own 'applications' to the role.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter