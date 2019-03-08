Dear Alastair: You're more Labour than the lot of them

PUBLISHED: 09:47 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 31 July 2019

Anti-Brexit campaigners Steve Bray (L) and Alastair Campbell (C) pose outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England, on April 8, 2019. (Photo by Robin Pope/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Anti-Brexit campaigners Steve Bray (L) and Alastair Campbell (C) pose outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England, on April 8, 2019. (Photo by Robin Pope/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Robin Pope/NurPhoto

Readers react both online and offline to Alastair Campbell's letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

I don't feel at all ashamed to say I'm sat here with tears in my eyes after reading your letter. You're a man who has given his life to the Labour movement and your contribution has transformed lives.

I was someone who was dependent on the state during that Labour government. I genuinely do not know how I would have survived adolescence if Portillo, Hague, Duncan Smith or Howard had managed to get into Downing Street.

The tragedy is that all wings of the party recognise this but it's a failure in strategy that is the problem - a failure in strategy that can only be true of the type of people who have honed their idea of revolutionary change in Winchester and Oxford rather than in supermarket queues while discovering they're a few pence short, or sitting at home because they can't go out with mates as the only clothes they own are their school uniform. This is a world that these people simply do not understand.

Blair, Brown, Mandelson and yourself all came from privileged backgrounds, but there was a fundamental difference in that you all understood. And you never fetishised the poor as cloth-capped miners and dockworkers, but as a diverse and forward-looking class of people who have the talent and capacity to achieve anything regardless of how we started out in life.

I'm staying in Labour. We are offering a referendum with Remain on the ballot in all circumstances, but it's just saddening that we're not aiming to win. If I was older, then I would probably leave too.

But I'm young and I passionately believe this country will always need a Labour Party and it needs us to be stubborn and oppose and vote from one week to the next. Even in the party of Seumas Milne I'd still be the one stubborn vote against everything he tries to do even if everybody else left.

You're more Labour than the lot of them and you remain so whether you're in the party or not.

Nathan Lloyd

Dear Alastair,

I was so touched by your interview with the Today programme earlier this morning.

It must have taken so much heart-searching to make your decision to leave the Labour Party. The passion in your voice was heart-wrenching. You are a very brave and committed socialist whom I admire very much. Like you, I strongly feel that I haven't moved but the Labour Party has. I feel very unsettled that the leader isn't leading.

Your comments on Jeremy Corbyn were very fair. My son lived in his constituency for a while and maintained he was a brilliant constituency man. Studying his past record he hasn't changed, but a rebel doesn't make a good leader.

When the likes of yourself feel they must leave the party it saddens me greatly, but I don't think there is any other option. I live in fear for this country as we now gallop towards a no-deal Brexit and catastrophe for all, especially those on low pay or benefits, once again, the poorest in society, taking the greatest hit.

Thank you for your honesty, even if it makes you unpopular with party members. The truth often hurts.

Thelma Clarke

READ IN FULL - ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

Dear Alastair,

This is a note of support following your announcement. I see the venom deployed on Twitter and can only imagine this becomes wearing after a while.

It's a brave and in my opinion an entirely right decision. I'm sure you realise you have many admirers who respect and appreciate all you do for the causes you advocate - we're perhaps just a little less shrill than 'the mob'.

You may also want to watch:

As a former Labour member too, I hope the party recovers its former good sense soon!

Keith Moran

Dear Alastair,

I applaud what you've done, resigning and speaking out. My views match yours, and I feel utterly disenfranchised as a result. I can't resign from the party, as I've already done so over Iraq (may you be forgiven!), but this time we're as one. Keep chipping away.

Lesley Snow

Alastair, what a tour de force of excoriation of your ex-party's leader and his lack of leadership. I read it out loud to my wife. We were both in tears. I cannot fault one word. You sum up where we are. I took it as a rallying cry. We must #unitetoremain or our country is gone!

David Bingham

It seems very clear that Corbyn is in favour of Brexit too, most likely to save himself from having to pay more taxes once the new EU law is up and running. It can't possibly be because he favours British workers being without any protection, which thanks to the EU they have been. So why shouldn't the Lib Dems become the new main party?

Dagmar Gross

Oh my goodness. What a breathtakingly brilliant letter. Yes, it was long, but yes, every word is a true and accurate representation of Corbyn's slow, steady destruction of the Labour Party. Utterly brilliant.

Ken Russell

That is a brilliant piece by Campbell, and it is an absolute tragedy that thanks to Corbyn and his chums, we have had virtually no useful opposition in the last three years. A decent Labour leader could have blown the hard right core of ERG headbangers out of the water - but Corbyn has missed open goal after open goal, and we are all suffering as a result.

Liz Henderson

READ IN FULL - ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

A very well written letter that perfectly summaries exactly how I - a lifelong Labour activist and voter, now feels. Resign now Mr Corbyn and give the Labour Party the opportunity to oppose and shine again.

Lesley Kirton

- What do you think? Send your letters on any subject featured on our website to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up Thursday's newspaper for the full contents of our mailbag.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

A Year in Music: The jazz invasion of post-war Britain marked a shift in sentiment that still resonates

The Southern Syncopated Orchestra from New Orleans took Britain by storm. Photo: Getty Images

'Don't back the Brexit Party' pleads Boris Johnson ahead of key by-election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits HMS Vengeance. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Labour under Corbyn has 'been asleep on the job' - Alastair Campbell

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BONNIE GREER: The holiday state of Maine could give the United States more than a summer break from Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House for a trip to an FBI training facility and then to Camp David, on December 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump reiterated that there was no cooperation between his Presidential campaign and the Russians. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Boris Johnson drops investigation into Tory MP over Greenpeace protest

Mark Field manhandled a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: PA Wire.

'The UK is completely f*cked' - US TV host's damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Pound hits new two-year low as no-deal Brexit planning ramps up

Nigel Farage was beaming after the referendum result when the pound started plummeting. Photograph: TNE.

MPs' plan to stop no-deal Brexit is on-going, Tory rebel says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man goes shopping LA style

The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Commons wikimedia

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Great European Lives: Vladmimir Vysotsky

French actress Marina Vlady is serenaded by her husband Vladimir Vysotsky, a Russian anti-establishment actor, poet, songwriter and singer in the Soviet Union. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

NAOMI WOLF: Questions over 19th century justice and my trial by Twitter mob

Interior view of the Sessions House, Old Bailey, with a court in session, City of London, 1809. (Photo by Guildhall Library & Art Gallery/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Preserve us from the literary pretensions of politicians

Broderick Crawford standing amongst a group of unknown actors in a scene from the film 'All The Kings Men', 1949. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

A heatwave and Boris Johnson in Number 10 - is this what is meant by hell on earth?

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson invents 'minister for the union' role and gives it to himself

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Who is on the BBC Any Questions panel this week?

Any Questions presenter Shaun Ley (Pic: BBC)

Russian news channel RT fined by Ofcom for breaching impartiality rules

George Galloway, who hosted one of the RT programmes found to be in breach of Ofcom rules. Picture: Ken Mears

MITCH BENN: It's time for Remainers to reclaim the union flag from the Brexiteers

Protestors wave a Union Jack and European Union flag as they take part in the People's Vote demonstration against Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Simon Dawson/Getty Images)

TIM WALKER stage review: Reptile dead on arrival

Vacationing Nazis and Clive Owen's turbulent priest in The Night of the Iguana. Photo: Brinkhoof/Moegenburg

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: My unforgettable evening with Boris and Miley

Miley Cyrus performs at the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

JENNA NORMAN: Boris Johnson's personal life raises questions about his political judgement

Boris Johnson and Kit Malthouse. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Impossible promises will come back to haunt Boris Johnson

'Introducing King Bozzie Bear' by Martin Rowson

New leader, new hope: How Jo Swinson has energised the Lib Dems and terrorised Labour

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

JOHN KAMPFNER: Europe is holding its breath in contempt of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson came to Gants Hill before the general elections. Picture: Isabel Infantes

EUROFILE: An exhibition's clever pairing could signal a reversal of fortune for Freud

German-born British painter Lucian Freud. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

NAOMI WOLF: 'Dear UK... Welcome to our warped world'

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and US President Donald Trump greet before a meeting on United Nations Reform at UN headquarters in New York on September 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

David Lammy slams 'contradiction' of Boris Johnson's promise to EU nationals

MP David Lammy, who supports a People's Vote, has labelled Boris Johnson's promises to EU nationals 'unworkable'. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MANDRAKE: Johnson's ring of steel is unprecedented for a serving prime minister

Boris Johnson... fare rises above inflation

ANDREW ADONIS: The Iranian ship crisis shows power gulf in Brexit Britain

The UK-flagged tanker the Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz (Photo by Contributor#072019/Getty Images)

MPs want to scrutinise Boris Johnson's pick for US ambassador to replace Sir Kim Darroch

Sir Kim Darroch in 2018. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

JONATHAN FREEDLAND: We'll laugh ourselves to disaster with Boris Johnson as prime minister

Boris Johnson at a leadership hustings. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

FINTAN O'TOOLE: As Brexit gets serious Britain sends in the clowns

Boris Johnson got stuck on a zip-line during the 2012 Olympics. Photograph: Getty.

Boris Johnson hit with slew of resignations before entering No.10

New prime minister Boris Johnson waves outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Pro-EU campaigner interrupts Theresa May's leaving speech with cry of 'Stop Brexit!'

Theresa May and husband Philip reacting to an anti-Brexit protester shouting 'Stop Brexit!' during her farewell speech outside number 10. Picture: BBC

Led by Donkeys project Boris Johnson message onto Buckingham Palace

Led By Donkeys have struck again with a projected message for the Queen about Boris Johnson. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Latest polling: Boris Johnson would be in Slytherin at Hogwarts

According to YouGov opinion polling, Boris Johnson would have been chosen to join Slytherin, the same house as villain Draco Malfoy. Picture: Warner Bros

A second referendum could be organised in just 10 weeks, MPs told

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

AC GRAYLING: Brexit is a desperate last grasp at a nostalgic fantasy of Britain

A publicity stunt by Boris Johnson gets stuck. Picture: Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling 'United Kingdom' in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA

Most Read

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

‘The UK is completely f*cked’ - US TV host’s damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Brexiteer rips into Nigel Farage: ‘I don’t believe in you anymore!’

Nigel Farage on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

The rest of the UK now knows what Wales has long known - Alun Cairns is a fool

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

Jamie Oliver says we should ‘get on with Brexit’ despite previously calling it a ‘really, really bad idea’

Chef Jamie Oliver in a kitchen in London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy