Arron Banks shown-up as another hypocritical Brexiteer

Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the "mischief" he had hoped while in New Zealand. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Readers have their say on the Leave.EU campaign’s move to New Zealand to support populist Kiwi politician Winston Peters.

I notice from Steve Anglesey’s column that arch-Brexiteers Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore have been in New Zealand campaigning against the incumbent prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her ruling party (“Laughing all the way to Banks’ Kiwi mayhem”, TNE #202).

Didn’t Banks and Wigmore once claim their motivation for Brexit was to remove unelected people interfering with a sovereign country?

Surely, they are unelected; they are interfering; and New Zealand is a sovereign country!

Robert Boston from Kingshill

I am genuinely grateful to Steve Anglesey for suggesting that Brexitschadenfreude is now a socially acceptable sentiment (even if not official editorial policy). I have felt much in need of a motivational and confidence-boosting cause to get me through the next couple of years, and this might just be the thing!

Nigel Britton

Brexit is a foul-smelling burp of incoherent, spluttering rage being forced through by the first government in our country’s history to make its entire purpose a course of action from which it knows its people will suffer.

For the first time, too, rather than standing grandly aside and tutting while other nations go through their spasms of insanity, we are leading the field. Brexit pre-dated Trump. It has likewise fired and helped legitimise xenophobes, nationalists and some very nasty leaders in Europe and beyond.

We lead the world in this trek from progress: we must seize the responsibility to turn it around.

It must and should begin here in the UK, and it must and should begin with a return to and widening of the campaign against the insanity of Brexit.

Campaign. Join groups. Make contacts. Support fellow European citizens living here. Write. Post.

Call out every lie and distortion you read and hear.

Challenge Brexiter politicians and put pressure on those who aren’t.

Get out there: we must take the anti-Brexit movement back to the streets.

Covid-19 doesn’t mean this can’t be done prudently and is no excuse.

Now is the time. There will be few if any others.

And remember, whatever you are told, we are not the extremists and anti-democrats: they are.

Peter Roberts

After years of craven campaigning against European integration, the Brexit Party of Wales have shown their true colours.

They want to do away with the Welsh government and return us to the yoke of Westminster.

Now we can see where their true colours lie – Britain is independent (as are all European countries) but little Wales can take a hike.

Where do they get off with their arrogant bullying?

S. Kneath

