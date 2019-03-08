'Hope is emerging' - Readers react to the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election result

(Left to right) Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds, newly-elected Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Kirsty Williams AM at the Castle Hotel in Brecon, Wales. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Readers give their initial reaction to the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election result - and have plenty of raise for the Remain pact.

Well done, so encouraging to see the numbers. HUGE thank you to the Remain candidates who stood down so as not to split the vote. This victory is a tribute to their belief in a new way for politics. We all need to learn from their example.

Susan Doherty

Plaid Cymru and the Greens should also be credited for agreeing not to field a candidate each, otherwise this might have been a different result. Also, look at the Labour vote. That is truly shocking as well. And UKIP is dead. Truly dead coming last... behind The Monster Raving Loony Party. I'm not a Lib Dem fan, but congratulations. A great result... but the winners are the constituents who got up and voted.

Martin Kelly

This result really is mega news. After 3+ years of hatred, we now see hope emerge. Well done to all those parties involved in achieving this result. The Remain fightback has started. A majority of one now for the Brexiters. I'd love to see Grieve or Clarke stand down now.

Richard Sleigh

If the Tories cannot defend an 8000+ majority in rural Wales it's worth bearing in mind that Johnson himself is only defending a 5000 majority in metropolitan Uxbridge.

Colin Gatrell

Constructive ambiguity doesn't seem to be working too well for Labour.

Ariadne Biron

Fantastic news! Well done Lib Dems. Just shows what can be achieved when Remain parties work as an alliance. Johnson now down to a Commons majority of just ONE (that's including the DUP). Interesting times ahead!

Phil Copleston

Shows two things. That the country does not want to leave the EU and this includes the sane Tories and the Labour party needs a new leader who is more in step with the electorate. No Brexit or a second referendum with no ifs and buts because the party will go the way the Tories are heading. I'm sure Corbyn is a great bloke and dedicated to the beliefs he holds dear but I am coming to realise he is not the kind of leader the country wants or needs.

Carol Hill

Take away of the night... a Leave voting constituency AGAIN voted in a Remain MP.

Edward Lafferty

Labour did badly but they never do well in Radnorshire. The Green and Cymru both stepped down so that Lib Dems could win and I suspect many Labour voters also did the same. This result shows little more than the Tory vote being split is a good thing.

Jake Spedding

BBC reported that the Lib Dem win might not actually be a win because more people voted for the Leave parties than voted for them. I'm becoming deeply disillusioned with the BBC.

Amelia Pasch

