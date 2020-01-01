Rebecca Long-Bailey and the bogus Brexit journey

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey leaves after the Labour leadership hustings in Nottingham. Photograph: Jacob King/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

STEVE ANGLESEY on how Rebecca Long-Bailey has come full circle with her views on Brexit.

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Hackney, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Hackney, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

"I've been on a journey, to be honest, in relation to a public vote or a referendum," said Rebecca Long-Bailey just four months ago, breaking with Jeremy Corbyn to back holding one before a possible general election if necessary.

The Salford and Eccles MP's odyssey now appears complete after she told Andrew Marr it would be "absolutely disastrous to go into the next election advocating a position of rejoining the EU". What a long, strange trip it's been for her, back to square one.

Long-Bailey's latest campaign video features her being questioned by a couple of sixtysomething Leavers who say "the Labour party didn't listen to us over Brexit". How will she fix that? "We've got to move on and offer a vision of what Britain and what Salford looks like outside the EU," she says. "And that has to be positive because people don't vote for negative politicians, they don't vote for someone who's going to tell them how terrible their life's going to be. They only vote for someone who tells them how good life is going to be." In other words, never mind the detail when it's unicorns and sunlit uplands all round!

Long-Bailey hardly sounded like much of a Remainer to begin with. On June 13, 2016, she was tweeting, "EU far from perfect, needs reform but Tories would use OUT to destroy our workers rights and more + excuse for more austerity".

That was pretty much the half-hearted message Jeremy Corbyn took to the people so half-heartedly during the referendum. A look at RLB's Twitter timeline from the periods immediately pre- and post- that vote certainly give the impression that she cared as much, if not more, about securing Corbyn's job as Labour leader after the vote of no confidence in him on July 28, 2016, than she did about securing thousands more jobs along with Britain's place in the European Union.

Then began Long-Bailey's long trek from Brexitshire to Remainia, there and back again, always in step with her silver-haired cheerleader John McDonnell. The Gandalf of Great Yarmouth, as vociferous a Brexit opponent as Steve Bray just eight short weeks ago, now says Labour should drop the whole issue for a generation.

This is extraordinary stuff from Labour's Marxist man of principle, suggesting that McDonnell had forgotten to tell us the Marx he had in mind was Groucho. He famously said, "Those are my principles, and if you don't like them... well, I have others."

Long-Bailey's own campaign website quotes her as saying that Labour needs "a leader who sticks to their principles and has the record to prove it." That's quite a contrast from her retreat on Brexit, and the revised verdict on freedom of movement which she gave to Marr.

"My own personal view is I am in favour of free movement, but we've got to be pragmatic and realise the position we're in," she said. Isn't this the kind of passive thinking which led to all the things Corbynism was meant to sweep away - the awful "controls on immigration" mug, the abstentions on the 2015 bill which cut welfare spending by £12 billion?

Meanwhile, though Long-Bailey is convinced Labour must change on Brexit, she's not keen on changing much else. "We must not go back to the politics of the past," says her website, and she's still backing the risible free broadband offer, the four-day week and other manifesto pipe dreams which helped deliver the worst election result since 1935. Somehow, she rates Corbyn's leadership as 10/10.

Still, if all that's required are a couple of presentational tweaks and a new Brexit policy of not mentioning Brexit, Labour are set fair to return to power in 2023 or 2024.

Never mind that 70% of Labour voters picked Remain in 2016. Never mind that the 2017 surge was built on Remainers flocking to Labour (the campaigner Matt Zarb-Cousin, now Long-Bailey's head of campaign communications, liked to say that Brexit "never came up on the doorstep" until a British Election Study report showed it was the key issue among those who switched to back Corbyn).

And never mind the internal Labour report on the December 12 debacle, which showed that the party lost 2.6 million voters between elections, with around 750,000 moving to the Lib Dems (presumably because they were more explicit in their opposition to Brexit) with 650,000 going to pro-Brexit parties, mostly to the Tories. The other 1.2 million simply stayed at home, presumably turned off by Mr 10/10 and the raft of daft non-Brexit policies which Long-Bailey now defends.

The call to arms on Long-Bailey's website ends by hailing her as one of a "new generation of socialist leaders who can unite all of our heartlands from Blyth Valley to Brixton."

It's a nice line, but she might just want to check the stats from 2016. Yes, Blyth Valley might have come in 60.4% for Leave. Brixton's home borough of Lambeth, however, went 78.6% Remain. Meanwhile a poll of all voters in the supposedly more Brexity north puts her 26% behind Keir Starmer.

If Rebecca Long-Bailey fancies another journey, where to begin?