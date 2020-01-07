Video

Jeremy Corbyn given '10 out of 10' rating by Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long Bailey speaks to ITV News about Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. Photograph: ITV News. Archant

Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey has given Jeremy Corbyn a '10 out of 10' rating for his time at the head of the party.

Despite dismissing claims she was a "continuity candidate", and the Labour leader losing two elections, she said Corbyn had the right approach to policy-making.

"I thought Corbyn was one of the most honest, kind, principled politicians I've ever met," the shadow business secretary told ITV News.

"I'd give him 10 out of 10, because I respect him and I supported him all the way through.

"What we can't ignore was that Jeremy was savaged from day one by the press... We have a role as party to develop the image of our leader and to put them forward in the most positive way, but we also have a duty to rebut criticism and attacks.

"As a party we needed to have a rebuttal unit, a clear structure in place to rebut the attacks against him."

