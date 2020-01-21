Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?
PUBLISHED: 15:03 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 21 January 2020
With Jess Phillips out of the race the number of contenders to be the next leader falls to four.
Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry all remain in the race.
But who are you backing to replace Jeremy Corbyn?
Have your say by voting in our poll.
