More polling shows ‘stay alert’ coronavirus slogan is confusing the public

The government's latest 'stay alert' coronavirus slogan has faced mounting criticisms for being 'unclear'; Sky News Archant

A new poll has joined a string of others to find that a large number of Britons think the government’s latest coronavirus messaging is confusing.

Polling carried out by surveying firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that only 49% of respondents viewed the new messaging as “extremely” or “reasonably” clear, compared to 94% who thought the same of the old “stay home, protect the NHS, save lives” slogan.

More than a third - 36% - said they did not understand rules around returning to work or whether they should wear a mask in public. Another quarter did not understand new social distancing measures.

It follows a snap poll earlier this week suggesting less than a third of people understood the government’s latest message.

Another survey carried by YouGov on Tuesday found that only 30% of respondents said the new instructions were clear while a staggering 91% agreed the government’s former mantra was clearer.

The government has even faced criticism over its messaging by the press across Europe. Spain’s El Confidencial weighed into argument asking “What on earth does it mean to be alert?”.