Latest The New European

More polling shows ‘stay alert’ coronavirus slogan is confusing the public

PUBLISHED: 10:55 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 13 May 2020

The government's latest 'stay alert' coronavirus slogan has faced mounting criticisms for being 'unclear'; Sky News

The government's latest 'stay alert' coronavirus slogan has faced mounting criticisms for being 'unclear'; Sky News

Archant

A new poll has joined a string of others to find that a large number of Britons think the government’s latest coronavirus messaging is confusing.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Polling carried out by surveying firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that only 49% of respondents viewed the new messaging as “extremely” or “reasonably” clear, compared to 94% who thought the same of the old “stay home, protect the NHS, save lives” slogan.

More than a third - 36% - said they did not understand rules around returning to work or whether they should wear a mask in public. Another quarter did not understand new social distancing measures.

MORE: New poll finds almost half of Brits think Boris Johnson has over-relaxed coronavirus restrictions

You may also want to watch:

It follows a snap poll earlier this week suggesting less than a third of people understood the government’s latest message.

Another survey carried by YouGov on Tuesday found that only 30% of respondents said the new instructions were clear while a staggering 91% agreed the government’s former mantra was clearer.

MORE: Keir Starmer’s approval ratings overtakes Boris Johnson’s score for first time

The government has even faced criticism over its messaging by the press across Europe. Spain’s El Confidencial weighed into argument asking “What on earth does it mean to be alert?”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Most Read

Tory MP claims BBC has ‘big questions to answer’ for airing statement from Keir Starmer

Dehenna Davison gives her maiden speech in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Keir Starmer’s approval ratings overtakes Boris Johnson’s score for first time

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holds an online phone-in with residents in Glasgow, as part of his 'Call Keir' series of events, from his office in the Houses of Parliament in London, to stay in touch with the public during the Coronavirus lockdown. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 7, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

Boris Johnson to avoid journalists over lockdown announcement to take pre-recorded questions from public

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to address the nation on lockdown measures

Sir Keir Starmer's statement on new lockdown measures will be aired on BBC One and BBC Radio 4. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

latest issue