Surge in last-minute applications to register to vote ahead of Tuesday's deadline

Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Siwnson, and Boris Johnson on a Question Time leaders special. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Nearly three million people have registered to vote in the past month, according to government figures.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

There are less than 36 hours left until the voter registration deadline at 11.59pm on Tuesday 26th November, with 2.98 million already submitting applications between October 24th and November 24th.

The biggest spike was on November 22nd when nearly 308,000 were recorded.

More than a third of those applications (35%) have come from people under the age of 25.

A further 30% have come from people aged 25 to 34.

By contrast just 4% have been submitted by people aged 65 and over.

An increase in applications is not direct evidence of an increase in the number of people able to vote.

At previous elections there have been applications from people below the legal age to vote or who are already on the electoral register.

Nonetheless, the volume of applications suggests a growing interest in participating in the election.

To be able to vote on polling day, a person must be registered to vote, aged 18 or over on polling day, and also be either a UK or Irish citizen or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Applications to register to vote can be made online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.