Big push for people to register to vote ahead of Tuesday deadline

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has joined campaigners in urging people to register to vote before next Tuesday's deadline.

A total of 2,048,039 applications were submitted between October 29 - the day the government called for an election on December 12th - and November 19th.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday November 26th, with campaigners now pushing ahead with a big drive to convince more to apply.

As part of the drive, events will be held across the country, including stalls outside universities and colleges, encouraging people to register to vote before the deadline.

Jeremy Corbyn is one of those campaigners helping with the efforts.

He is expected to deliver a message in Stoke on the matter.

He will say: "This is the most important election for a generation.

"To achieve real change, I'm calling on people to take just five minutes to get registered so they can make sure that their voice is heard.

"Over nine million eligible voters are still not registered to vote - that's one-sixth of the voting population.

"That's why today we are supporting National Voter Registration Day.

"We want to make the next five days the biggest voter registration drive that our country has ever seen."

- To register to vote visit gov.uk/register-to-vote