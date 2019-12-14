The campaign must now start to rejoin the EU

Protestors during a march to Remain. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A reader calls for the Remain movement to focus on rejoining instead.

So Brexit, together with all of us, will now get done. We must not lose heart.

For the first time we have a strong pro-EU movement in our country. Once the squabbling has stopped, we have infrastructure. Unlike Labour, we know what we believe in.

Most importantly, we will soon no longer have the weight of the 2016 referendum result against us. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, will have voted Conservative merely to close this chapter and respect the majority without having any real enthusiasm for Brexit or the Brexiteers.

They are the people we must win over as we campaign to return to the European Union. Let's start to do it.

Ben Hunt

London E1

When the Desperate People heard the Message of the Promised Land, where none would go hungry or thirsty and all would be free of servitude, they believed it to be true.

And so, rejoicing, they followed Moses as he led them... into the desert.

Paul Stein

Pickering

I did think that after all this time I was becoming immune to the execrable waste of taxpayers' money in pursuit of Brexit.

Then I read about Operation Brock at the end of October. Cones were distributed along the M20 on 28th preparing for departure on 31st, despite an extension of three months being agreed! Then the next day (29th), the cones were removed.

This stupidity cost nearly £200,000 and, to state the obvious, will almost certainly happen again, probably more than once!

Taking back control of conical disbursements!

Robert Boston

Kingshill

If a business in Northern Ireland undertakes a new contract to export goods to the mainland UK, and believes Johnson to have spoken in good faith when he says (repeatedly) that there will be "no checks, no paperwork", can they then sue him personally in the civil courts for the costs of any unanticipated paperwork that they are required to complete?

Nigel A Callaghan

Machynlleth

