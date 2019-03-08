Plaid Cymru join Lib Dem and Green pact for Brecon and Radnorshire by-election

Plaid Cymru have announced that they are working with fellow pro-Remain parties the Greens and Lib Dems to contest the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

The pro-Remain parties are hoping to take the seat formerly occupied by Conservative Chris Davies, who was sacked by his constituents after he was convicted of submitting false expenses claims.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price confirmed that his party would not be fielding a candidate, but would instead be supporting Lib Dem Jane Dodds in order to "avoid a disastrous Brexit".

He said: "Immediately after the European election I wrote to the leaders of other pro-Remain parties with the aim of working together, beyond party politics, to avoid the destruction that Brexit would wreak on Wales. I believe it is our duty as avowedly pro-Remain parties to work together to protect the Welsh national interest.

"It is imperative that pro-Remain parties work together to avoid a disastrous Brexit. That includes co-operating in elections to argue the Remain case and to stop the pro-Brexit parties from foisting their deeply damaging policies on the people of Wales."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the pact, which is also being supported by the Green Party, represents "grown-up politics".

He said: "We've held the seat in the past and Plaid have got behind us and endorsed our candidate, as have the Greens.

"There is strength in being together."

He added: "I think what's important here is not simply adding up the numbers - the whole political situation has changed since 2017.

"I think what a lot of voters expect is that we will have grown-up politics and that parties who have basically the same position on a fundamentally important issue like Brexit should actually work together."

He said the Lib Dems would be willing "in principle" to pull their candidate out in another seat and allow someone from another pro-Remain party to stand.

"There is no narrow deal around this particular seat, but it will create trust and goodwill and we will reciprocate in an appropriate way."