Remainer interrupts Sky News broadcast with anti-Brexit message

A Pro-Remain heckler interupted Sky News coverage to shout 'Bollocks to Brexit'. Photo: Sky News Archant

A Pro-Remain supporter interrupted a Sky News broadcast to spread an anti-Brexit message to the nation.

In the middle of a report about the Liberal Democrats campaign trail in Sheffield, the man leaned in front of the cameras to shout 'Bollocks to Brexit'.

He made his heckle just as the Sky News presenter was talking about the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson getting heckled in Glasgow earlier this morning.

The presenter apologised for the language and continued with her report about the Liberal Democrats, as the heckler seemed to return to the crowd in the city centre.

There has already been a positive reaction to the heckler online, with one person tweeting: "Live Sky News... poor reporter in Sheffield, for Lib Dem campaign. Guy walk up and says 'Bollocks to BREXIT"'to the camera!!"

Another person said: "Bravo to this man in Sheffield getting the 'bollocks to Brexit' message across on Sky News!"

The heckle on Sky News was ironic as the phrase 'Bollocks to Brexit' was on the Lib Dems' last manifesto.

The phrase also was also worn on t-shirts by Lib Dem MEPs in European parliament.

