Remainer MPs tipped for jobs in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet
PUBLISHED: 09:43 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 06 April 2020
Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media
Remainer MPs David Lammy and Bridget Phillipson have been tipped for jobs in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet as he shakes up Labour’s frontbench.
The newly-elected Labour leader has already made his former rival Lisa Nandy shadow foreign secretary, while Anneliese Dodds was made shadow chancellor.
Nick Thomas-Symonds was appointed shadow home secretary and Rachel Reeves was made shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
And amid the coronavirus crisis, Jonathan Ashworth will remain shadow health secretary.
Nick Brown has been re-appointed chief whip and Angela Smith remains shadow leader of the Lords.
John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, who served under Jeremy Corbyn, are out of the shadow cabinet, but former shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is expected to remain - albeit in a different role.
Barry Gardiner, Jon Trickett and Ian Lavery also have left the shadow cabinet.
Sir Keir said: “We are living through a national emergency. Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country’s interest to save lives and protect livelihoods. That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet.
“We will be a responsible opposition that supports the government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made.”
Those that look set to be promoted to the Labour frontbench include David Lammy, who was vice-chair of the Starmer campaign, and Bridget Phillipson, a People’s Vote and Remain campaigner.
The Labour leader could also pick a high level select committee chair to operate in his team.
The likely candidates would be Hilary Benn, chair of the Brexit select committee, and Yvette Cooper, chair of the influential home affairs committee.
The reshuffle continues today.
