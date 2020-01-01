Video

Remainers must march again

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A reader has called for Remainers to march again to show they have not given up the fight to stop Brexit.

I seriously hope that some sort of pro-EU march will take place (in London and/or elsewhere) on Saturday, February 1. It might now seem pointless to march for a People's Vote or to stop Brexit, but we can march to show our support for Europe and our strength of feeling that the UK should rejoin the EU.

If we do nothing, the media that weekend will be full of Brexiteer nationalists holding street parties and flying the Union Jack without any sort of counter-narrative. It would be tragic if those Brexiteer celebrations aren't matched by pro-European demonstrations, otherwise it will appear that the entire country supports Brexit and Boris.

Which, of course, it doesn't.

Michael Haldane

Boris Johnson has said that there are no more Leavers and Remainers left. The younger generation do not agree. They are all Rejoiners!

When the Labour Party recovers and the Liberal Democrats acquire new vigour and new leadership, the chances are that the Tories can be defeated in five years' time. Then the era of the Rejoiners can begin!

David Hogg

Bristol

When the French army was defeated in 1940, Charles de Gaulle, famously said: "France has lost a battle, but France has not lost the war!"

He did not collaborate. He organised the Free French and the Resistance and four years later France was liberated.

Following the general election, we should take a similar attitude.

The Brexit project will do immense damage. The government only got 43% of the popular vote. Polls show that most British people now want to Remain, and that proportion is likely to increase.

We should campaign to ensure that Britain rejoins the European Union at the earliest opportunity.

Adrian Waite

Appleby-in-Westmorland

The guff about moving on from Brexit and accepting we are out of the EU for a generation sticks in my craw. If Britain one day decided in a referendum to restore capital punishment (a very real possibility with Priti Patel in the home office), would clear-thinking people simply shrug and start knitting by the gallows?

Liz Brown

Bath

My answer to Ian Langworthy ("Just give up", Letters TNE #175) is that Hitler won an election and a referendum. That does not validate Nazism.

Brexit will go horribly wrong and it is inevitable that we will rejoin the EU. It is our duty to work towards that end.

Don Adamson

Rainham

Whatever the reasons that Leave supporters offer, many vulnerable sections of our society will suffer. For that, I cannot forgive nor will I 'get over it'. Soothing words about 'healing' or 'coming together' will not wash.

Bruce Dalzell

Edinburgh

