Reports: Remainers to force three-month Brexit delay if government cannot secure a deal

John McDonnell (centre left) and Ian Blackford, sign a declaration saying they will continue to meet as an alternative House of Commons if Boris Johnson temporarily shuts down parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through, watched by Caroline Lucas (left), Jo Swinson and Liz Saville Roberts (right). Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Remainer MPs are reportedly planning legislation that could force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit until January 31 if he cannot get a deal with the EU.

A cross-party group of Remainer MPs have discussed what action they will take to stop a no-deal Brexit.

According to Bloomberg, the emergent plan is to push legislation that compels the prime minister to seek a three-month extension of Article 50 if he is unable to get backing for no-deal or for a new Withdrawal Agreement by October 19.

In anticipation of rebel plans, Johnson's cabinet is meeting this afternoon to devise its strategy. An agenda for the meeting leaked to Sky News is reportedly going to tell ministers that Johnson's plan to deliver Brexit by October 31 will only work if he can thwart anti-no-deal legislation.

Number 10 is of the view that the UK's negotiating hand is weakened by taking no deal off the table.

Cabinet ministers are to be told that whatever happens in the next 10 days in parliament is "critical", reported Sky.

They will also reportedly be told that draft legal texts have been prepared for presentation to the EU arguing Johnson's position on amending the Withdrawal Agreement.

Johnson expected to treat any anti-no-deal legislation as a vote of no confidence, giving him the impetus to call - and propose the date of - a general election.

