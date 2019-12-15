Latest The New European

Downing Street 'boycotts' Radio 4 Today programme over election 'bias' against Tories

PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 15 December 2019

BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, London. Picture: PA

BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, London. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Reports have emerged that Boris Johnson's party will boycott BBC radio's flagship current affairs programme over alleged bias in its election coverage of the Conservatives.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Emboldened by the party's election victory, an unnamed No.10 source briefed the Mail on Sunday with the message that it would boycott the Today programme, which was also tweeted by BBC journalist John Simpson at the weekend.

It is the second major news outlet that the prime minister has hit out at in an election campaign marked by his refusal to attend keynote interviews and debates.

Yet a 'No. 10 source' said: "The BBC speaks to a pro-Remain metropolitan bubble in Islington, not the real world represented by Wakefield and Workington. There has been a failure by senior management at the BBC, and we expect them to launch an internal review of their performance."

The BBC told the Mail on Sunday the claims were "trumped up" and are part of an "agenda to use the new Tory majority to break the corporation's independence".

Indeed, the BBC has been repeatedly accused of bias in favour of the Conservatives. In one instance, political editor Laura Kuenssberg was the focus of intense criticism for using social media to repeat a brief directly from the Conservatives that an aide had been punched by a Labour activist, which later turned out to be untrue.

The prime minister sparked the first of several rows during the election campaign by refusing an interview with Andrew Neil, widely considered to be the most aggressive of the corporation's political interviewers and whose encounter with Jeremy Corbyn had been deeply bruising to the Labour leader's campaign.

Neil addressed the prime minister instead via a clip in which he outlined the questions he would have asked instead and highlighting his unwillingness to face scrutiny.

Johnson also snubbed the Channel 4 News televised climate hustings along with the Brexit Party. The broadcaster's decision to replace each absent party leader with an ice sculpture was determined by Ofcom not to have breached broadcasting code, despite the Tory party's complaints.

The Conservatives' general disdain for media scrutiny reached its height in farcical scenes when an ITV interviewer was sworn at by a party aide for asking when a promised interview would materialise - and the prime minister hid in a fridge.

The party has hinted at a review of Channel 4's broadcasting licence as well as a plan to decriminalise the non-payment of the BBC licence fee, a move that would see the corporation turn to a commercial model.

However, emboldened by its colossal election victory on Thursday the party has gone further on the offensive and is now briefing about a boycott of BBC radio's flagship news and current affairs, the Today programme.

The Mail On Sunday's source is widely assumed to be Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, whose campaigning has been based on similarly populist messaging.

The reliance by news outlets on an 'unnamed No. 10 source' has in itself been a matter of concern for media commentators throughout the election, particularly on social media, and the source is widely assumed to be the prime minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

Critics accuse Cummings of using media outlets as a mouthpiece for unattributed but influential statements to be spread.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Nicola Sturgeon insists Scotland will not be 'imprisoned in the UK against it's will'

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Downing Street 'boycotts' Radio 4 Today programme over election 'bias' against Tories

BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, London. Picture: PA

Michael Gove insists government will not allow second Scottish referendum on independence

Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday Michael Gove promised a Brexit trade deal with EU by end of 2020. Picture: PA

Caroline Flint expresses anger at Labour's 'ardent Remainers' who contributed to 'sacrificing 59 seats'

Caroline Flint speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

'No stone left unturned': Acting Lib Dem leader blames party failures on Jeremy Corbyn and Conservative campaign of 'fear'

Sir Ed Davey speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

The 20th century's forgotten monster: Erich Mielke

Erich Mielke, the 20th century's forgotten moster. Photo: Thonfeld/ullstein bild via Getty Images

There is a way back from this... if we can resist the trap that lies ahead

Boris Johnson during a visit to see newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell during a visit to Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/PA Wire.

Can communities on remote islands survive in the modern age?

Lundy Light House near the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Josef F. Stuefer

How an attempt to reform the voting system failed but remains ever relevant

British playwright Harold Pinter on October 30, 1983. Photo: Express/Getty Images

The Roman artists who championed the ornate style

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, David with the Head of Goliath. Picture: KHM-Museumsverband

The best and worst books of 2019

Booker Prize winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. Picture: Getty Images

Death camps and the scourge of selfie tourism

The Nazi camp at Auschqitz-Birkenau. Picture: Ullstein bild/Getty Images

Britain's second referendum turned out to be one on Jeremy Corbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters after speaking at a rally outside Bristol City Council in Bristol. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson's election win means we're all heading off a cliff

Martin Rowson's cartoon for The New European.

Voting expert John Curtice apologises for predicting more damage to Tories

While Curtice says that the polls and predictions made throughout the campaign were broadly accurate, “a lot of the commentary focussed disproportionately on the potential downside risks,” for which he has apologised. Photo: BBC

Referendum on Irish unity 'almost inevitable' following hard Brexit

Pressure for an Irish unity referendum is almost inevitable if prime minister Boris Johnson pursues a hard Brexit, the Alliance Party leader has said. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Voter fraud allegations being investigated by police

Cases of suspected voter fraud in several constituencies have been reported to police. Photo: PA

Dominic Cummings goaded by journalists after he tells media and Remainers 'you f**ked it up'

The prime ministers special adviser was goaded by journalists and Downing Street photographers as he returned to Number 10 after telling the UK media they f**ked up the general election. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Massive surge in Google searches for moving abroad after general election result

There has been a massive surge in searches from the UK for how to move overseas after the general election result. Photos: PA / Google Trends

John McDonnell called 'liar' and 'terrorist' as fight breaks out during vote count

The shadow chancellor John McDonnell was called a liar and a terrorist at his constituencys vote count as he was re-elected. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

John McDonnell says Labour 'won the argument' despite election loss

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has claimed that the Labour Party 'won the argument' but couldn't get through the issue of Brexit. Photo: Sky

Alastair Campbell blames Labour's failure to confront Brexit for Tory majority

The former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell has blamed a failure of Labour to confront Brexit alongside a culture of nastiness in the party for the Conservative Party’s landslide majority. Photo: ITV

Dennis Skinner voted out after 49 years as Bolsover's MP

Dennis Skinner has been voted out by the Tories in one of the largest shocks of the general election. Photo: PA

Donald Trump says UK can look forward to a 'lucrative' post-Brexit trade deal

Alastair Campbell feels Prime Minister Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly similar to US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

Mark Francois asked if he has 'gone crazy' after comparing result to 'fall of Berlin Wall'

Mark Francois was mocked after he compared the 'fall of Labour' to the fall of the Berlin wall. Photos: BBc

Bid to unseat Boris Johnson in Uxbridge constituency fails

Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election exit poll predicts Tory majority

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election results, news and analysis from The New European

The election latest from The New European.

Social media, dogs and even a guinea pig: The trend of pets at polling stations

A dog waits for its owner to vote in the General Election 2019 outside a polling station in Reading. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn heckled by woman dressed as Elmo

A woman dressed as Elmo tries to approach Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez as they arrive to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at the polling station at Pakeman Primary School in Islington. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Voters leave polling stations due to long queues

A queue outside a polling station in Bermondsey, London, as voters line up to cast their votes in the General Election. Picture: @chrisschofield1/PA Wire

The author haunted by his country's and family's past

Author and academic professor WG 'Max' Sebald. Picture: Archant

Kingston: The capital city that gave the globe ska, reggae and rocksteady

Bob Marley brought together the Jamaican prime minister Michael Manley (far left) and his political opponent Edward Seaga (third from left), together for a show of unity on stage at the 1978 One Love Peace concert in Kingston, Jamaica. Photograph: Echoes/Redferns

The artistic spirit that could not be silenced by the Nazis

Charlotte Salomon painting in France, circa 1939. Picture: Collection Jewish Historical Museum Amsterdam/Charlotte Salomon Foundation Charlotta Saloman

Investigating what the Mandela Effect really is

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students could be denied vote after application errors

A polling station on election day (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Amazon NHS data gift is a breach of EU state aid rules, says campaigner

Jolyon Maugham has claimed that the government's gift of NHS data to Amazon as part of a partnership with Alexa devices breaches EU state aid rules. Pictures: PA

Brexit Party founder booted for Islamophobia backs Boris Johnson's Tories

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

Most Read

Tory MP calls for social care insurance for ‘those who can afford it’

Former work and pensions minister Damian Green has called for an insurance-based system of social care. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.