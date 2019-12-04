Dominic Cummings seen at Nato summit with Boris Johnson despite resignation
PUBLISHED: 16:48 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 04 December 2019
Dominic Cummings has been pictured at the Nato leaders' summit despite having apparently resigned from his position as a civil servant three weeks ago.
Cummings raised eyebrows after being photographed inside the session with world leaders, watching carefully from the sidelines.
He had been a senior figure in the Vote Leave campaign before becoming Boris Johnson's senior aide in July last year.
His appointment came just months after he was found in contempt of parliament for refusing to appear in front of MPs during a select committee meeting investigating fake news during the EU referendum campaign.
However, it emerged that Cummings stepped down his post as a 'formality' on November 6, but there have been concerns that he has returned to his post to help the prime minister.
Special advisors are expected to stand down during an election to prevent conflicts of interest, as they supposed to work for the public and not for politicians or parties. Cummings had written a blog post claiming that the election was going to be "close" and urged Brexiteers to back Johnson - a post he could only have made if he had officially resigned from his role.
The former special advisor to the PM was pictured with Lee Cain, Boris Johnson's current director of communications, as Boris Johnson delivered a press conference during the annual Nato heads of government summit at The Grove hotel in Watford, Hertfordshire.
He was seen wearing a number of formal identification lanyards, including one reading a message of 'Get Brexit done'.
The Independent report that a Downing Street spokesperson told them Cummings' presence was approved by the Cabinet Office and claimed it was "standard practice" for advisors to return for international events taking place during the election period.
