Brexiteer Dominic Raab eliminated from Tory leadership race

From left to right, top row - Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Sajid Javid. Bottom row - Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Mark Harper. Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next prime minister. Photograph: PA/PA Wire.

The results of the second ballot of Tory MPs for the next prime minister have been announced with former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab eliminated with just 30 votes.

The home secretary Sajid Javid survived by a single vote.

It leaves Michael Gove (41 votes), Jeremy Hunt (46 votes), Sajid Javid (33 votes), Boris Johnson (126 votes), and Rory Stewart (37 votes) in the race.

It was another overwhelming victory for Johnson, who secured 126 votes - 80 ahead of his nearest rival Jeremy Hunt.

Candidates required 33 votes, and if all candidates had managed it, the person with the lowest total would have been eliminated.

Now all eyes will be on BBC One for the Tory leadership debate hosted by Emily Maitlis.

On Wednesday there will be a third ballot with the contestant with the lowest votes eliminated.

The fourth and fifth ballots will take place Thursday and Friday.

From Saturday, Conservative Campaign Headquarters begin the membership hustings process for party members to decide between the final two candidates.

The party will aim for the hustings to take place in all 12 regions of the UK, with the result announced in the week commencing July 22.