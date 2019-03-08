Latest The New European

There is now a Brexit disco concept album and it's really listenable

PUBLISHED: 14:27 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 10 October 2019

The Hustle by Article 54 takes Brexiteer catchphrases and puts them to shimmering disco tunes. Picture: Article 54



Article 54

A writer and musician's satirical concept album has become a surprise hit, turning the most turgid catchphrases from the last three years of Brexit hell into a shimmering disco experience.

Under the performing name of Article 54, former Independent music columnist Rhodri Marsen has released 'The Hustle: A Brexit disco symphony' whose songs have titles like "Freedom of movement", "Let's go WTO", "Canada Plus", and the faintly suggestive "Hard is Better".

"Ten weeks ago I said on here that I'd started writing a disco concept album about Brexit," said Marsden in a tweet. "Unbelievably, I wasn't joking. Even more unbelievably, it's finished, and it's released today."

Since then the album has climbed up the iTunes charts and is currently outselling the greatest hits album 'ABBA Gold'.

"Alternative arrangements are all that you need," croon the female vocalists. "Nobody knows what they are, but that's ok."

"It's basically a sarcastic eulogy for our collective sanity," explained Marsden in a thread introducing the album. "It takes some of the vague reassurances and blithely stated bullshit that we've been fed for the past three years, and sets it to the most relentlessly upbeat soundtrack that my colleagues and I could muster."

The album can be dowloaded here.





















