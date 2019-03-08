Dick Braine resigns from UKIP as party 'on its last legs'

UKIP leader Richard Braine plans to boycott his own conference because the party has not sold enough tickets. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Richard Braine, UKIP's leader, has resigned after less than three months in the role and just hours after a general election was agreed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A party spokesperson confirmed that Braine would be stepping down, leaving the party seeking its seventh permanent leader since Nigel Farage resigned in 2016.

It is claimed the party could be 'on its last legs' after it was suggested that it may not field any candidates in the forthcoming election.

In the Brecon and Radnorshire election the Monster Raving Loony Party was said to have 'finished off' UKIP by picking up more votes.

Kipper Central reports that in his resignation letter Braine claimed his efforts to lead the party had been "met with pre-emptive opposition" from fellow officials.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I did not join UKIP in order to waste time on internal conflict, but I have found myself powerless to prevent a purge of good members from the party.

"I had believed that Ukip was a highly democratic party, but I have not been able to stop political interference in UKIP ballots. I cannot therefore stand publicly for UKIP with a clear conscience."

Following widespread mocking about his appointment, Braine said he was 'getting fed up' with jokes about his name.

With news of his resignation his name has reappeared in the list of trending topics on Twitter.

Braine used his first press conference to claim the Daily Mail was conspiring with European leaders to keep the UK in the European Union.

Last month the leader declined to attend the UKIP annual conference because of poor ticket sales - arguing that it should have been cancelled.