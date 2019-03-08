New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter. Archant

UKIP's new leader, Richard Braine, has been active on Twitter since May 2010 and that has given him time to surprise nobody with his views on a wealth of issues.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Braine has tweeted that "anti-white racism" is the most prevalent form of racism in the UK today. Picture: Twitter Braine has tweeted that "anti-white racism" is the most prevalent form of racism in the UK today. Picture: Twitter

Braine is vocal on Twitter about feminism, climate change, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, racism, Tommy Robinson and particularly Islam.

The UK is one of the most racist countries, said Braine, due to "anti-British" or "anti-white" racism. "The BBC advertises jobs for BAME only," he has said.

The UK is one of the most racist countries - but it's to do with "anti-British racism", tweeted Braine. Picture: Twitter The UK is one of the most racist countries - but it's to do with "anti-British racism", tweeted Braine. Picture: Twitter

However the BBC rejected the claims against it which were published online and have since been removed after it became clear that, in line with the Equalities Act, the BBC had been advertising trainee opportunities, not jobs.

Responding to a tweet by the anti-immigration pressure group Migration Watch, Braine suggested to them that immigration is not just about numbers but "ethnic and cultural replacement".

Braine worried about "ethnic and cultural replacement" in a conversation with pressure group Migration Watch. Picture: Twitter Braine worried about "ethnic and cultural replacement" in a conversation with pressure group Migration Watch. Picture: Twitter

In a Twitter conversation about Tommy Robinson, Braine said he was "not a fan" but that he had shown "moral courage ... in raising the issue of gang-child-rape and its prevalence among Muslim men", adding that Robinson is "morally better than" the person he was talking to on Twitter.

He opposed Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, saying it was a form of "national slavery" and branding it a "Remain +++ surrender instrument".

Braine on the "moral courage" of Tommy Robinson, who was previously an advisor to UKIP's former leader Gerard Batten. Picture: Twitter Braine on the "moral courage" of Tommy Robinson, who was previously an advisor to UKIP's former leader Gerard Batten. Picture: Twitter

On climate change, Braine has called himself an "agnostic" but has accused climate scientists of "corruption".

In response to a tweet from Welsh UKIP leader Neil Hamilton, in which 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg was portrayed as demonic in a mocked-up picture, Braine said she was a "puppet of powerful vested interests, driving a vast tax scam." He added that the people behind the "scam" were "sick".

Braine opposed Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, calling it "national slavery". Picture: Twitter Braine opposed Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, calling it "national slavery". Picture: Twitter

Braine has also tweeted that he believes both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are "traitors" who should be in jail, but has not said why.

The New European contacted UKIP for further comment or clarification on all tweets mentioned in this article, but no response has been received at time of publication.

When fellow UKIPper Neil Hamilton mocked 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Braine chimed in to call her a "puppet" of "powerful vested interests driving a vast tax scam". Picture: Twitter When fellow UKIPper Neil Hamilton mocked 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Braine chimed in to call her a "puppet" of "powerful vested interests driving a vast tax scam". Picture: Twitter

A selection of tweets in which Braine discusses climate change. He describes himself as an "agnostic" on the matter. Picture: Twitter A selection of tweets in which Braine discusses climate change. He describes himself as an "agnostic" on the matter. Picture: Twitter

In a Twitter conversation about the Mueller probe, Braine said that "Killary" and Obama should be in jail. Picture: Twitter In a Twitter conversation about the Mueller probe, Braine said that "Killary" and Obama should be in jail. Picture: Twitter

You may also want to watch: