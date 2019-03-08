Video

Labour MP mocked after 'exclusively revealing' party would win the next election

Richard Burgon appears on Sky News with Kay Burley. Photograph: Sky. Archant

A shadow minister has been mocked after he 'exclusively revealed' his party would win the next election.

Appearing on Sky News, Richard Burgon claimed that he expected Jeremy Corbyn would manage to boot Boris Johnson out of 10 Downing Street, despite YouGov polls showing that his party significantly trailed the Tories, with some polls even putting the Lib Dems ahead of his party.

The shadow justice secretary "exclusively revealed" to Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News that they will win.

He explained: "I would like to see an election before Christmas to get Boris and his Thatcherite mates out of Downing Street.

"As soon as the EU has agreed an extension we will support a general election".

As Burley pointed out that Labour were behind in the polls, Burgon smugly said: "The polls said we wouldn't win last time".

But presenter Burley quickly hit back: "You didn't".

Burgon was referring to the 2017 result where Jeremy Corbyn's party won 55 seats fewer than the Tories - but expectations were so low the party managed to exceed them.

As the clip circulated on social media, Damon Evans tweeted: "Tip for Labour: if you want to appeal to voters in upcoming election, keep Richard Burgon away from the media".

"Your friendly reminder that Richard Burgon went to Cambridge," said Marcus Walker.