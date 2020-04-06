Richard Burgon confirms he’s been sacked from shadow cabinet

Richard Burgon during the Labour leadership hustings. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Richard Burgon confirmed he has not been offered a role in Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet team.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Burgon held the role of shadow justice secretary under Jeremy Corbyn and failed in his bid to become deputy leader.

He wrote on Twitter: “It’s been an honour to serve as Labour’s shadow justice secretary since 2016.

“I’ve just had a chat with Keir who let me know I won’t be in his new shadow cabinet team.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Why doesn’t Richard Burgon get it?

“As I’ve done since joining the party in the mid-1990s, I’ll continue to give my all to get a Labour government.”

In October, the Labour MP claimed “exclusively” on live television that the Labour Party would win the next election.

He based his evidence on the polls, claiming “the polls said we wouldn’t win last time”, leading a presenter to quickly point out that they didn’t.