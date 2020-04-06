Richard Burgon confirms he’s been sacked from shadow cabinet
PUBLISHED: 13:16 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 06 April 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Richard Burgon confirmed he has not been offered a role in Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet team.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Burgon held the role of shadow justice secretary under Jeremy Corbyn and failed in his bid to become deputy leader.
He wrote on Twitter: “It’s been an honour to serve as Labour’s shadow justice secretary since 2016.
“I’ve just had a chat with Keir who let me know I won’t be in his new shadow cabinet team.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Why doesn’t Richard Burgon get it?
“As I’ve done since joining the party in the mid-1990s, I’ll continue to give my all to get a Labour government.”
In October, the Labour MP claimed “exclusively” on live television that the Labour Party would win the next election.
He based his evidence on the polls, claiming “the polls said we wouldn’t win last time”, leading a presenter to quickly point out that they didn’t.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter