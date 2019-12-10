Tory candidate left his campaign vehicle across TWO disabled parking spots

Conservative candidate for South Dorset Richard Drax as, pictured here in 2015, was caught parking across two disabled spaces. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A Conservative candidate has been criticised by rights groups after he parked his Land Rover across not one but two parking spots clearly reserved for people with disabilities.

3) Dorset election candidate Richard Drax has described his decision to park across two disabled spaces as 'a moment of thoughtlessness which will never be repeated' https://t.co/CeFgIAgq1G pic.twitter.com/hdeAse4QDd — Bournemouth Echo (@Bournemouthecho) December 10, 2019

Richard Drax, who is contesting the seat of South Dorset, was branded "selfish" after he was photographed leaving the vehicle across the two spaces outside his campaign headquarters, reports the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

He told the paper: "I popped in to get some literature and very thoughtlessly parked on those lines which I immediately regretted and apologise to the organisation straight away.

"I rushed in and rushed out. I've never done it before and never done it since but it was a real moment of thoughtlessness and it won't happen again."

Ceri Smith, policy manager at disability equality charity Scope, told the paper: "We need to put an end to this selfish behaviour.

"Disabled people often rely on their cars and need to be able to park a short distance from facilities and amenities

"People who illegitimately use a Blue Badge space need to realise that they risk depriving someone who genuinely needs it."

Harrow-educated Drax has held the seat of South Dorset since 2010, and in 2017 had a majority of nearly 12,000.

South Dorset voted 59% to leave the EU.

