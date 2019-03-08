Video

'People need to accept now we aren't leaving on October 31st', says Brexit Party chairman

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The chairman of the Brexit Party Richard Tice says people need to now realise we will not leave the EU on October 31st.

Tice said that Boris Johnson is "probably going to have to offer his resignation" when parliament returns, and that Dominic Cummings should resign too.

He said a general election should happen in the first half of November to restore trust in politics.

Speaking about the Supreme Court ruling he said: "You could not have got a more searing, damning condemnation of what the government has done."

He added: "People have to move in government very quickly to restore some confidence which is probably at an all-time low.

"We need a general election very quickly now so we can get some clarity."

On the October 31st deadline, he told PA: "The most important thing people need to understand, as of now, is we are not leaving the European Union on October 31.

"That's done, finished, we're not leaving and people need to understand that and understand where the responsibility for that lies," he said.

"It lies in that place, the Houses of Parliament. Nowhere else, that's where it lies."

He said there was "no point" continuing negotiations for the Withdrawal Agreement as the EU "don't know who they're negotiating with", adding: "Are they negotiating with Boris, or are they negotiating with Corbyn, or Ken Clarke, whoever, so they'll stop negotiating. The whole thing is ridiculous.

"There should be an early election and the moment there is, if (Boris Johnson) accepts our offer for a non-aggression pact, a Leave alliance, we can win a thumping majority.

"We've done all the work and that would then sort it, we'd get Brexit done and everyone can move on."

Nigel Farage also called for his enemy in Number 10 to go.

"The calling of a Queen's Speech and prorogation is the worst political decision ever," he tweeted. "Dominic Cummings must go."