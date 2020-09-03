Video

Brexit Party chairman claims workers are ‘selfish’ not to return to office

Richard Tice appears on talkRADIO to criticise those working from home. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice has claimed that workers are “selfish” by not returning to the office, despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to talkRADIO, the Brexiteer criticised Whitehall for not getting civil servants back into the offices, saying the government had not got “it’s own house in order” before asking others to go back.

He claims he had been to a number of businesses where people were all back in work and using plastic clear screens between desks.

He said: “In almost all employer contracts the employer has the right to determine where the employee works, and it’s perfectly safe”.

He continued to explain how he thought workers were “selfish” not going back - claiming young people needed to learn skills from them.

“I think it’s just a question of corporate and political will here in London and in some of the other capital cities.

“I think it’s incredibly selfish for people not to come back to the office at least part-time, at least half of the week, to help our young people because young people need to learn from the wisdom and the experience of senior colleagues, to pick up those techniques, those sales techniques and technical techniques, in and around the table in the meeting room and at the coffee point and whatever.

“How are young people going to develop if they’re sit in their bedroom in a flat in Clapham? It’s just not going to happen”.

But the offensive remarks about workers did not appear to fool viewers of the video clip posted to the radio station’s Twitter account.

Twitter user @newsmuse wrote: “Richard Tice talking about helping young people when he was part of something that has stripped them of freedoms and rights they were born with.”

“Says businessman who works from home,” wrote Dennis Hone.

“Brexit Party bigwig Richard Tice is a commercial property owner,” posted Miffy Buckley. “If offices and shops close, he gets no rent payments. Don’t be deceived by his ersatz-concern for the plebs & peons. He is a vulture capitalist and the only thing Richard Tice cares about is Richard Tice’s wallet.”

Derek James said: “If people can work from home, they should work from home. It’s better use of their time. It keeps people off the roads. It’s better for the planet. The only people complaining about it are Tory donors like Richard Tice who are losing rental income!”