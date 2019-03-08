Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet

L-R: Femi Oluwole and Richard Tice. Picture: OFOC/PA OFOC/PA

Leave.EU co-founder Richard Tice is threatening to sue leading anti-Brexit activist Femi Oluwole for calling the pro-Brexit campaign "anti-Jewish" in a tweet.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oluwolue had quote-tweeted a 2018 tweet from Leave.EU, which he called "anti-Jewish".

The Leave.EU tweet he accuses of anti-Semitism depicts Jewish Hungarian investor George Soros manipulating Tony Blair like a puppet, with the comment: "The face of the People's Vote campaign."

Tice, who left Leave.EU in 2016, since became chairman of the Brexit Party. The party has confirmed that Tice has sent Oluwole a legal letter alleging defamation.

Oluwole broke the news on his Twitter account with a short explanatory video. "He's hired a big old law firm to basically destroy me," he said.

MEP Richard Tice, Chair of the Brexit Party said he's suing me, because I called him out for the antisemitism of the group he made.



I don't want money (other than https://t.co/BcRbHJjCYR to stop Brexit). I want you to see these people for the entitled political tyrants they are. pic.twitter.com/rWGj1KGQ0j — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 23, 2019

He added that he never said Tice himself was anti-Semitic.

Richard Tice co-founded Leave.EU in 2015, and left two years before the tweet Oluwole called anti-Jewish.

The Brexit Party confirmed the legal challenge and did not offer a comment when approached by The New European.

You may also want to watch: