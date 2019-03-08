Brexit Party chairman threatening to sue Femi Oluwole over a tweet
PUBLISHED: 11:55 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 23 July 2019
Leave.EU co-founder Richard Tice is threatening to sue leading anti-Brexit activist Femi Oluwole for calling the pro-Brexit campaign "anti-Jewish" in a tweet.
Oluwolue had quote-tweeted a 2018 tweet from Leave.EU, which he called "anti-Jewish".
The Leave.EU tweet he accuses of anti-Semitism depicts Jewish Hungarian investor George Soros manipulating Tony Blair like a puppet, with the comment: "The face of the People's Vote campaign."
Tice, who left Leave.EU in 2016, since became chairman of the Brexit Party. The party has confirmed that Tice has sent Oluwole a legal letter alleging defamation.
Oluwole broke the news on his Twitter account with a short explanatory video. "He's hired a big old law firm to basically destroy me," he said.
He added that he never said Tice himself was anti-Semitic.
Richard Tice co-founded Leave.EU in 2015, and left two years before the tweet Oluwole called anti-Jewish.
The Brexit Party confirmed the legal challenge and did not offer a comment when approached by The New European.
