Latest The New European

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 October 2019

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

TANYARADZWA NYENWA on the story behind the firm bucking gloomy retail trends in spectacular style - and the awkward questions it raises.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Love Islander Maura Higgins at a Boohoo Party in Dublin. Picture: Getty ImagesLove Islander Maura Higgins at a Boohoo Party in Dublin. Picture: Getty Images

Funke Tijani is 21 years old and has more than 28,000 followers on Instagram. Five months ago, she received a direct message from the fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. "They said they liked my feed and thought I'd be a good ambassador for them." They invited her to a smart hotel, gave her an induction to the brand, and told her "what would be expected" of her.

She signed a six-month contract. "My main role is to get the Boohoo brand out there. My campaign this month, Queens On Campus, is for university students. I just have to inspire them with my posts to buy the clothes." In a recent picture on her feed, she wears a dark grey cropped jumper and stands with her head tilted with a slight smirk. The caption reads: "Postedddd" and offers her followers a 25 per cent discount on their next shop using the code "FUNKE25". It has more than 6,500 likes. "Wowww lips on fleek, hair on fleek, body on fleek… what's next?" one user commented. In another picture, Funke wears a trademark fitted satin dress and a pair of clear heeled pumps - another bestseller.

Herein lies the power of Boohoo. It has masterfully harnessed the very millennial - and very commercially potent - mix of influencer culture and social media.

Selling glamorous clothing and beauty products for as little as £1, the company unveiled its results for the first half of the financial year last week, posting a staggering 43% increase in revenues. It is expected to break £1 billion in sales in the next quarter, outstripping its own forecasts and overtaking its biggest inspiration (and rival) Asos.

Boohoo was founded by Mahmud Kamani (left). Picture: Getty ImagesBoohoo was founded by Mahmud Kamani (left). Picture: Getty Images

Where high street retailers are ailing, Boohoo - which also owns the popular labels Miss Pap, Nasty Gal, PrettyLittleThing and BoohooMan - has embarked on a ubiquitous and expensive marketing campaign.

It is thought to have spent around £80 million on celebrity endorsements in the last year, partnering with Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, and models Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber. And it's paying off: this year, total sales are at £857 million, a stratospheric rise for a company that, if the fairytale is to be believed, began life as a market stall in Manchester.

Boohoo was founded in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani, a Manchester businessman working for his family's textile business, and Carol Kane, a senior designer at the Kamani family's company Pinstripe. Early on, Kamani and Kane recognised the burgeoning power of the internet. Asos, which launched in 2000, had just reported a 39% increase in sales, and the business partners emulated the model, bypassing retailers and selling directly to their target market of fashion-conscious young women who were beginning to live out more of their lives online.

But unlike Asos, Boohoo can move faster. Around half of its products are manufactured in the UK, and the Kamani business owns many of the suppliers feeding its fashion. Where other brands work to a lead time of around 6-9 months on average, Boohoo's brands can reportedly release a new line of clothing - from design to sale - within two weeks. In comparison, Asos aggregates almost 900 brands, so if Nike takes four months to respond to the latest shoe trend, so does Asos.

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty ImagesFunke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Speed is of the essence, and feeding the "see now, buy now" impulse that has grown voraciously among young 16-30-year-olds is at the heart of Boohoo's success. Andreas Inderst, a senior research analyst at Macquarie, said: "Consumers not only research online, they also spend more online. This has dramatically changed the whole industry, Boohoo has found a way to facilitate demand."

In 2016, Boohoo Group PLC bought a controlling stake in PrettyLittleThing, a label started by Kamani's sons Umar, Adam and Samir, who are now often pictured partying with the Kardashians and flying in private jets.

The same year, BoohooMAN was launched, garnering an estimated 500,000 site visitors in the first month of its launch, partnering with rappers and musicians for influencer promotion. A year later, sales had increased by 106%, upturning assumptions men were reluctant online fashion shoppers.

You may also want to watch:

In March, Boohoo acquired MissPap, another Manchester-based label, and in the US, it took ownership of Nasty Gal in 2017, founded by the former eBay star seller Sophia Amoruso, for $20 million (£15.6 million). It has also acquired British high-street brands Karen Millen and Coast, which John Lyttle, the former Primark boss who is now Boohoo's chief executive, said would extend the brand's appeal, bringing in an older demographic that may be willing to spend more. The company is now worth £3.3 billion.

But if speed is the engine of its financial growth, influencer culture is the rocket fuel. "You've got lots of brand ambassadors posting frequently, you can see that it's what is driving people to their page. They really benefit from influencers," said Funke Tijani.

In the UK, this has been largely driven by the unprecedentedly popular (and controversial) Love Island, the summer TV show that despatches 10 hot young singles in search of true love to a villa in Majorca. 'Islanders', as they're known, wear tiny bikinis and glamorous evening dresses from Boohoo's staple of brands for much of the show's eight-week run, and as the series has progressed, to follow Love Island on ITV or social media is to be bombarded with "get the look now" advertising.

Soon after leaving the villa, contestants Maura Higgins and India Reynolds both announced lucrative deals with Boohoo; the runner-up, Molly-Mae Hague, signed with PrettyLittleThing for £500,000; and winner Amber Gill signed the biggest clothing deal in the show's history - £1 million to promote MissPap. "Oh hey it's just me your NEW MISSPAP babe," she wrote on Instagram earlier in September. "It's been a long-anticipated announcement by me and I've been dying to tell you all."

These partnerships pay off: last year, Boohoo saw a 9% increase in the number of active customers who had shopped with them in the last 12 months, engaging seven million 16-30 year-olds and keeping them shopping. They've hit almost three million likes on Facebook, and more than six million on Instagram. According to its most recent financial report, sales in the UK were up 37%, while international sales grew by 64%.

But this mammoth rise of a fast-fashion giant has not been without controversy. For Alice Wilby, an expert in sustainable fashion at London's University of the Arts, "the same generation that are being sold these cheap clothes, are the ones that may well have to suffer in the future".

Around 300,000 tonnes of textile waste ends up in household bins every year, to be sent to landfill or incinerators. Less than 1% of the material used to produce clothing is recycled into new clothing. Consultancy groups predict that global consumption of clothing and footwear is expected to increase by 63% by 2030. "A vast majority of fast fashion clothing is made from synthetic materials, we're polluting our oceans, killing our biodiversity and polluting our atmosphere and it's costing us."

Boohoo and its rival Missguided were named two of the least sustainable fashion brands in the UK in a report published by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) in February. There is a cost, it turns out, to selling a reported 50 dresses per minute. The scale is staggering: Boohoo adds 1,000 new items to its website per week, another 1,000 on PrettyLitteThing, around 500 on NastyGal and another 300 on BoohooMan.

More broadly, the UK buys more clothes per person than any other country in Europe, and parliament's EAC has been investigating the impact of such voracious production. On the release of its recent report, the committee's chair, Mary Creagh, said: "Behind the perfect Instagram profiles and the pristine shop fronts of our fashion retailers the reality is shocking. Illegally low pay, the use of child labour, prison labour, forced labour and bonded labour in the global garment supply chain."

In the face of criticism, Boohoo launched its first recycled fashion collection in June, reportedly made using 95% recycled polyester and 5% elastin, created from plastic directed away from landfill and repurposed to produce new yarn. "The aim of the collection was to not to compromise on style, as is often the case with recycled collections," but to bring customers "key pieces that you would not even realise are made from recycled material."

Wilby recognises this as a step forward but is concerned it won't be enough. "The business model is the problem, it's like changing the software when the whole operating system is broken," she said.

But as long as Boohoo continues to stay on-trend, it is unlikely to stumble in its sprint to satisfy young consumers. Funke agrees. "They're a really renowned brand. I've got friends who have also worked with them and they've said the same. They're great to work with and they send me clothes which I love."

- This story was first published by Tortoise. Copyright Tortoise 2019. To read more slow journalism from Tortoise, become a member for £50 instead of £250 at tortoisemedia.com/friend and use the code "TNE50". Or, get 13 weeks of The New European and one year's Tortoise membership, all for just £25.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

The cobbled Mermaid Street in Rye, East Sussex, where Gavin Esler witnessed the normalisation of lying. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BREX FACTOR: Is James Cleverly the least aptly-named politician of all time?

Tory chairman James Cleverly whips the crowd into a frenzy at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has great balls of liar

Boris Johnson was frustratingly elusive when asked about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri on The Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA Images

MANDRAKE: BBC row over Brexit bias

BBC Broadcasting House in London. The broadcaster disputed an apology by its presenter Mark Mardell over apparent pro-Brexit bias. Picture: PA Images

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit on August 25, 2019 in Biarritz, France. The French southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz is hosting the 45th G7 summit from August 24 to 26. High on the agenda will be the climate emergency, the US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the EU, and emergency talks on the Amazon wildfire crisis. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

The Conservatives are advertising an internship in EU parliament after October 31. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Rees-Mogg accuses Bercow of damaging the standing of parliament to 'its lowest point'

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Johns Bercow has lowered the reputation of parliament. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Opposition leaders to discuss forcing earlier extension of Article 50

Opposition party leaders including Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour and Anna Soubry for the Independent Group for Change. Photograph: TNE/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Big: The Musical

Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre . Photograph: Alastair Muir.

Salt Lake City - the home of hymns and muse for the Beach Boys

UNIQUE: The world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform in Salt Lake City. Photo: Getty Images

The outsider who found a home on British screens

Herbert Lom In 'King Solomon's Mines'. Photo: Cannon Group/Getty Images

Withnail and Brexit: Why the cult classic is the perfect movie for our troubled times

English actor Paul McGann and South African actor Richard E. Grant on the set of Withnail & I, directed by Bruce Robinson. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Most Read

This presenter just had the perfect introduction for Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings’ pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

This is the person that could lead a government of national unity

British politician, John Bercow MP, speaker of the House of Commons poses for a portrait inside the House of Commons. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

‘Ireland owes this country nothing’ - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy