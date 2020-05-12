Chancellor expected to extend furlough scheme to September but could cut the salary

Chancellor Rishi Sunak with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce an extension to the furlough scheme under which the government subsidises the wages of workers temporarily laid off due to the coronavirus.

Sunak has previously said he was preparing to “wean” workers and businesses off the programme - which currently runs until the end of June - but calls have been made for it to be prolonged.

It has been reported the programme will continue to September, although the rate of support will be cut from a maximum of 80% of salary to 60%.

Sunak last week warned the furlough scheme was not “sustainable” at its current rate although he promised there would be no “cliff edge” cut-off.

Mervyn King, the former governor of the Bank of England, said the chancellor should keep the salary at 80% until the economy has recovered.

Lord King told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Indeed, keep it at 80%.

“I don’t think it makes sense to regard this as the major cost of the Covid-19 crisis in economic terms.

“These payments under government schemes are transfers from taxpayers in general to businesses, it will lead to an increase in national debt (but) we can finance that over a long period, particularly given the very low level of long-term real interest rates.

“The real cost of this shutdown is not measured by the impact on the public finances but by the lost incomes and outputs in the economy, a cost which is likely to end up as an order of magnitude (though no one can really know this) of several hundred billion pounds. That’s an enormous cost.”

He said the “economy ought to have recovered to a very large extent” before Rishi Sunak considers ending the furlough scheme in a bid to avoid a wave of redundancies when the support is curtailed.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank and an early advocate of the scheme, said it should be phased out gradually.

“Moving too quickly could spark a huge second surge in job losses at a time when unemployment already looks set to be at the highest level for a quarter of a century,” he said.

“This policy has made a huge difference in this crisis. It now needs careful and gradual change to ensure the benefits it has provided are secured rather than squandered.”