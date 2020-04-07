Rishi Sunak is the next stand-in for Boris Johnson if Dominic Raab gets ill

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire

The prime minister’s spokesman said there is an ‘established order of precedence’ within Downing Street to replace Dominic Raab if he becomes incapacitated.

The Downing Street official has said that chancellor Rishi Sunak would be the next stand-in for Boris Johnson.

As first secretary of state - effectively deputy prime minister - as well as being foreign secretary, Raab was top of the list to deputise for Johnson after he was hospitalised.

The spokesman said that after that, Sunak was the next in line.

“There is an established order of precedence. The prime minister has appointed the foreign secretary as his first secretary of state,” the spokesman said.

“In line with the order of precedence, the chancellor would follow from the foreign secretary.”

It would be a remarkable rise for 39-year-old Sunak, who only became chancellor in February after Sajid Javid resigned during Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle.

He had previously held the post of Treasury chief secretary, Javid’s deputy, having been promoted to the cabinet by Johnson when he became prime minister last July.

Before that he had been a junior local government minister under Theresa May.

No 10’s confirmation that he is next in line to stand in for Johnson comes after Michael Gove became the latest minister to self-isolate over the coronavirus.