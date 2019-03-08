Video

Tory admits doctored video of Keir Starmer 'went too far'

A senior Tory has finally apologised for its party's use of a doctored video featuring Labour's Sir Keir Starmer talking about Brexit.

Treasury chief secretary Rishi Sunak admitted Tory HQ had gone "a bit too far" and that there were "lessons to be learned".

He appeared on Good Morning Britain the Tory managed to do what chairman James Cleverly refused to do days before by issuing an apology.

Sunak said that it had been designed as a "joke" but admitted that the humour was lost in the process.

He said: "I would say that video was done in the spirit of jest and humour — but you are right, and perhaps the humour didn't work, it went a bit too far or it didn't quite work in that regard and there are some lessons to be learned".

Pressed again on the matter, Sunak admitted that they were wrong to manipulate the video's ending.

"I can say I am sorry it went a bit too far. That clearly in hindsight is what happened.

"But I think the point it was trying to make [is] that Labour's position on Brexit is not one that is clear."

The Tory, however, added insisted the "footage is not fake" despite the fact the sequencing had been changed.