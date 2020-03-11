Video

Chancellor's 'chameleon-like' budget folder leaves TV viewers baffled

Rishi Sunak's budget folder changed colour during a Sky News report. Photograph: Sky. Archant

A red folder carried by Rishi Sunak has become an unlikely topic of conversation ahead of his first budget as chancellor.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Tory MP, who replaced Sajid Javid just weeks ago following Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle, has perplexed Sky News viewers by appearing on screen with a traditional Treasury looking red folder - only for him to disappear behind a van and appear with a green one.

While a majority believe it was edited by producers to make a point - either on climate change or the coronavirus outbreak - it has not stopped social media users sharing the video hundreds of thousands of times with many questions.

'There's a glitch in the Matrix,' tweeted Jack Parkes.

'Is this like that blue-gold dress thing?' asked Ellin Stein.

'Is he, like, a stage magician? Does he do children's parties?' enquired Steven Gibbons.

'Clearly we've underestimated Sunak,' said William Donaldson. 'He really does have magic powers.'

'That's just you. Are you okay?' wrote Hugo Rifkind, in reply to a tweet. 'It stays blue throughout for the rest of us.'

'Unless someone can convincingly explain why his folder suddenly changes colour, none of us will ever truly be at peace', wrote Owen Jones.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

'People are saying it's edited. But the man in the green jacket doesn't alter his movements or course at all, so I don't think that's it,' speculated Simon Hemelryk.

'Same thing happened on BT Sports last night,' observed another. 'One shot clearly show a team of highly paid, talented footballers running on to the pitch then SHAZZAM! They are suddenly replaced with a bunch of half interested donkeys.'

'It's either illuminati something something bilderberg or Sky was making a joke about this being a green budget' said Jim Pickard.

'That tweet is a hate crime against people who are colour-blind BTW', added former UKIP MEP Patrick O'Flynn.

'Someone has been using their artistic licence to edit two pieces of footage,' wrote Simon Hughes, somewhat spoiling the fun.