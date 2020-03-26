Self-employed may have to wait until May to receive coronavirus support money

A financial package aimed at helping self-employed workers get through the coronavirus crisis will be unveiled by chancellor Rishi Sunak later.

Currently the self-employed people are not eligible for either Statutory Sick Pay or the government’s 80% wage guarantee scheme offered to full- and part-time workers.

Instead they will have to apply for Universal Credit.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told parliament he wanted to achieve “parity of support” so the self-employed could have similar levels of protection to waged workers.

As the Commons shut down early for Easter due to the escalating epidemic, the PM told MPs: “There are particular difficulties with those who are not on PAYE schemes as ... I think the whole House understands.

“We are bringing forward a package to ensure that everybody gets the support that they need.”

He added: “I cannot, in all candour, promise the House that we will be able to get through this crisis without any kind of hardship at all.

“We will do whatever we can to support the self-employed, just as we are putting our arms around every single employed person in this country.”

Ahead of the chancellor’s announcement, The Daily Telegraph reported one in three self-employed workers were set to ask the government to support their wages.

The move comes after Sunak set out plans for 80% wage subsidies for PAYE employees last week, and should impact on 1.7 million of the five million self-employed.

A threshold is likely to be set, with different newspapers reporting it will be a figure between £30,000 and £50,000.

The Sun reports people may have to wait eight weeks - until the end of May - to receive the money, a claim that Treasury officials did not deny.

A government source told the newspaper: “No matter how we do this, there will be people who fall through the gap. What matters most is we get money to those who need it the most as quickly as we can”.