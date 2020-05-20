Video

Cabinet minister runs away from Piers Morgan interview over Number 10 ‘boycott’ of TV show

Robert Buckland avoids questions from Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV. Archant

A Tory cabinet minister has been seen fleeing the scene after being asked to join Piers Morgan in a live television interview on Good Morning Britain.

Presenters Morgan and Susanna Reid abruptly paused their interview with two panellists and ITV reporter Jonathan Swain to cut to footage of Swain speaking with Justice minister Robert Buckland out the front of Westminster Palace.

The pair were seen negotiating for Buckland to appear on the show when he suddenly walk away live on TV.

“I’ve given him an hour and forty minutes so let’s hope he comes back,” Swain told presenter Morgan and Reid.

“He did say he loves the presenters, he watches the show. He would like to come on the show but he’s currently walking off as we speak.”

Reid then asked: “He loves Piers Morgan and his interviews so, this is nothing to do with the tricky questions he gets asked by presenters?”

“That’s what he said. He said he will come on as soon as his schedule allows,” Swain added.

Ministers have boycotted the show with not a single one appearing before viewers for 22 days. This comes as MPs fume over new rules requiring them to seek permission to speak with the media.

The scenes were reminiscent of the show’s attempts to get Boris Johnson on-air during a live interview, which led to Johnson’s press secretary swearing in front of cameras and the prime minister “hiding” in a fridge.