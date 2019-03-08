Video

Justice secretary refuses to quash rumours of a second prorogation

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has refused to rule out a second prorogation of parliament. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A senior justice minister has refused to rule out a second prorogation of parliament as rumours grow that Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings are considering it as a "nuclear option".

Will the government suspend Parliament for a second time?



Justice Secretary @RobertBuckland dodges the question but says imagining what will happen in October would be "idle" #r4today https://t.co/4a8jfvR6vr pic.twitter.com/7hFmfLTgyP — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 17, 2019

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland was asked if it was "even remotely conceivable" after reports that Cummings is considering the move if the government loses its legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

But the minister dodged the question.

"Harold Wilson said a week is a long time in politics - it seems like an hour is a long time in politics at the moment," he told BBC Radio 4's John Humphrys. "For me to sit here and imagine what might happen at the end of October I think is idle.

"What I do know is that if we are able to, we will have a Queen's Speech in mid-October, there will be debate during that time and a vote as well, and perhaps a series of votes."

While the Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday reported that Cummings told a meeting of ministerial aides that the government "could just prorogue again", the rumours have been greeted with scepticism in other quarters.