Presenter challenges minister on why Boris Johnson still hasn't visited flood victims

Robert Jenrick is questioned by Kay Burley over the government's response to the floods. Photograph: Sky News. Archant

A minister has come under fire after prime minister Boris Johnson refused to visit victims of the recent floods.

Speaking to Sky News' Kay Burley, housing secretary Robert Jenrick was faced with the front page of The Mirror which showed pleas for Johnson to visit affected areas by residents.

Burley said: "We saw lot of him in the election campaign but not hide nor hair of him since.

"Don't tell me that the environment secretary has it in hand, these people who are up to their armpits in muddy water are saying where is this prime minister we need him to tell us what is going on."

The MP for Newark brushed away the need for the PM to visit those hit by the River Severn floods saying other members of the government had it under control.

He said: "This is a government in which the prime minister trusts his secretary of state he wants them to lead and take responsibilty for their own department.

"The environment secretary is leading on flooding and myself on the recovery action."

Despite this, Burley reminded Jenrick that the PM is a servant of the people and had a duty to those who elected him repeating "they want to see the prime minister".

Jenrick said: "Over 100 of my constituents were flooded two weeks ago want they want to see action and more funding for flood defences, they're pleased the government activated a substantial of financial support.

"This is more important than the distraction of a prime minister turning up in an emergency situation. In most cases the emergency services advice against it."

Johnson has not visited those hit by the floods, instead opting to host the Tories' winter party which saw billionaires bidding for exclusive events with ministers.