Rod Stewart in Twitter backlash after congratulating Boris Johnson

Rod Stewart has fallen foul of Celtic fans after congratulating Boris Johnson in a tweet. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Rod Stewart is facing a backlash on social media after he congratulated Boris Johnson for his general election win.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas.



Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend!

- Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/MI91zNGXfb — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) December 13, 2019

The veteran singer thanked fans after his 10th album topped the charts, in a tweet that also congratulated Johnson on his majority in the election.

"Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend! - Rod xxx," he tweeted.

Sir Rod, who is known for his love of Celtic and who described Scotland as his "spiritual home", quickly came under fire from hundreds of fans.

"Well done who? Don't come back to Celtic Park," Kevin C said.

"Well done Boris? Stay away from Celtic please," Ronan McGhee said.

"Don't ever want tae see you wearing Celtic slippers again Rod..." Ross Logan said.

"Stay away from celtic 'SIR' Fraud," Thomas said.

Dot Sutton said: "Congratulating Boris the Tory who is helping to multiply foodbanks so people even working medics to feed their family. I am sorry 'SIR' Rod you are creeping up to the elite. Celtic family will not like either."

Kevin Barry Curran Bolingoli said in a tweet that Sir Rod should be banned from Celtic Park, writing: "Announce lifetime ban from Celtic Park".

Some said they did not want him back in Scotland, while other posted gifs expressing a decidedly negative reaction.

"Please don't come back to Parkhead or Scotland for that matter," Caz tweeted.

"Well done Boris? Get a grip man, thought you were Scottish!" Jim Wright said.

Some fans ignored the Johnson issue and wished him a merry Christmas.

"Rock on sir Rod and hope you're still rocking into the 2030's+ and you got this!" Steve Riddle tweeted.

"Love you Roddy you are a one off ... can't wait to see you next week ... have been a fan since early 70's Merry Christmas to you and yours and healthy 2020," Elaine Pentecost said.

You may also want to watch: