Rollercoaster ride: The rise, fall and recent recovery of Britain's seaside towns

PUBLISHED: 20:00 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 09 June 2019

Richard Holledge

New Brighton, 1985, from 'The Last Resort' by Martin Parr. Photo: MARTIN PARR/Magnum Photos

New Brighton, 1985, from 'The Last Resort' by Martin Parr. Photo: MARTIN PARR/Magnum Photos

©Martin Parr / Magnum Photos

RICHARD HOLLEDGE on a new photography exhibition chronically the stories of our seaside towns, their rise, fall and recent recovery.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
Anna Fox's Beachlands Cafe, Hayling Island, 1986. Photo: Anna Fox, courtesy James Hyman Gallery, London.Anna Fox's Beachlands Cafe, Hayling Island, 1986. Photo: Anna Fox, courtesy James Hyman Gallery, London.

Everyone has a lovely time the day they go to the seaside. Whether it's raining or you're sunburnt to a crisp, there's always the pier, the cream teas, fish and chips and a whirl on the dodgems.

Even when the sun does shine our resorts are shabby but never chic, as a new exhibition, Seaside: Photographed, at the Turner Contemporary in Margate demonstrates. Its images reflect the tentative toes-in-the-water of the Victorians to the cheery glamour of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, the decline of the 1970s and the present day when so many have become melancholy destinations of last resort.

Curated by Val Williams and Karen Shepherdson, the exhibition features the work of high-profile names such as Jane Bown, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Lee Miller, Martin Parr with his classic studies of New Brighton, The Last Resort, and others such as Vanley Burke, Anna Fox, Raymond Lawson and Michael Bennett - all drawn to the seaside for different motives and with contrasting results.

The introduction of the railway opened the coast to the Victorians. Blackpool, Scarborough, Llandudno and Margate itself, became meccas of pleasure where the holidaymakers crowded in their frocks and bonnets, suits, ties and bowler hats, to sit uncomfortably on the sand and stare cautiously at the camera.

Daytripper, Aberystwyth, 1985, by Colin Thomas. Photo: Colin ThomasDaytripper, Aberystwyth, 1985, by Colin Thomas. Photo: Colin Thomas

By the 1930s the popularity of the seaside was, according to the artist Paul Nash "beyond belief". Commissioned by the poet John Betjeman, he had moved to Swanage in Dorset to photograph, write and edit the Shell Guide to Dorset which proved so inviting that soon Nash was complaining of trippers who were, he deemed, "unbearably vulgar".

The trippers, however vulgar, were in full force in the post-war years and for millions Butlin's holiday camps were the places to stay for fun and frolics.

Daniel Meadows snapped the humdrum holiday chalets in Filey, complete with washing lines, in 1972, while Dafydd Jones captured the well-behaved queue waiting to enter the dining room in Minehead, the men in tidy shirts and slacks, the women in frocks. Perhaps no-one depicted the simple pleasure of a day by the sea more appealingly than Raymond Lawson, a photographer for the Catholic community of Whitstable, Kent, whose ice cream-licking, tea-drinking scenes of his family and friends sheltering on a pebbly beach entirely characterise the carefree days of the summer of 1959.

By the end of the 1960s and into the 1970s the mood changed. Cheap air travel had lured holidaymakers to the sun of the Spanish Costas and as they deserted their old resorts the images reflected a gloomy, often downright dystopian, reality of a seaside gripped by neglect and decline.

Vanley Burke, Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974. Photo: Vanley BurkeVanley Burke, Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974. Photo: Vanley Burke

Raucous mods and rockers roared up and down the increasingly empty fronts to do battle. A selection by C. Smith of the Daily Herald newspaper in 1964 entitled "Clacton disturbances" captures the surliness of rebellious youth and, as the exhibition catalogue suggests, their confrontations "dramatised the rowdiness as a kind of skewed war  story - the beach as battleground, innocent bystanders and a dissolute rebel army".

The Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 was another kind of youthful expression of independence but here it is portrayed by Enzo Ragazzini not as a moment of pop history, glamour and music, but as a mess of weary bodies, slumped in half-hearted excess.

When we reach the 1980s the joie de vivre of the post-war years is gone. Instead, photographers turn their cameras on cheerless, but all-too familiar, joints like Beachlands Café on Hayling Island. In Anna Fox's picture (1986), she used her flash to brighten the colours - but only to emphasise its bleakness. The dead eyes of the couple in the foreground of one picture say it all.

What could possibly be the appeal of north Wales as depicted by Michael Bennett in his remorselessly depressing Seaside in Summer and Winter (1980)? There is no cheery nostalgia being evoked in Pier Closing Time, Llandudno, in which a worker, as downtrodden as  the pier behind him, struggles against the rain with a rusty gate, while in another scene, a solitary dog casts a shadow on an empty beach dominated by the sign reading "You Have Been Warned".

Vanley Burke, Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974. Photo: Vanley BurkeVanley Burke, Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974. Photo: Vanley Burke

Sadly, few coastal towns heeded the warning signs of decline, with the result unemployment is invariably higher than the national average, the towns are blighted by poor housing with abandoned guest houses now used as cheap bed and breakfast accommodation for immigrants and people living on benefits.

Life expectancy is almost eight years below the national average and more than half of children live in poverty. Shockingly, seven of the 10 local authorities in England and Wales with the highest rates of heroin deaths are coastal towns, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In April a House of Lords commission acknowledged that the neglect had gone on for too long and admitted the resorts "suffer from issues rooted in the decline of their core industries, most notably domestic tourism, but also in fishing, shipbuilding and port activity, and from their location at the 'end of the line'. The potential impact of Brexit on these towns, particularly the hospitality sector, also remains an open question".

You may also want to watch:

It admitted: "A single solution to their economic and social challenges doesn't exist. There is a need for a national strategy to consider the needs of deprived seaside towns and communities."

Perhaps few resorts suffered more than Margate itself. J.M.W. Turner thought Margate's skies to be "the loveliest in all Europe" but, as images by Hannah Blackmore (2011) of boarded-up shops in the town and nearby Ramsgate testify, the streets were among the most blighted.

Coincidentally that was the year that the Turner Contemporary opened, and much was made of the regenerative effect that the new gallery would bring.

Has it earned its keep as an agent for change? Earlier this year, it totted up its three millionth visitor and claimed to have injected £68 million into the Kent economy as well as helping the opening of more than 150 businesses in Margate, many of them in the cultural sector, such as architects, artists and designers.

Vanley Burke, Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974. Photo: Vanley BurkeVanley Burke, Untitled, from the series Day Out, 1974. Photo: Vanley Burke

Thanet Council, which includes Margate, claims 300 jobs have been created by the reopening in 2017 of Dreamland, the legendary Victorian funfair, and 100 by the Turner, yet Thanet's unemployment rate is higher than in most of the country, at 5.3% and 18-24 year-olds represent 21.1% of all unemployed people in Kent. Furthermore, the most recent figures, from November 2018, show 4,723 people living in temporary accommodation or sleeping rough.

On my visit to the opening of the Seaside: Photographed exhibition I counted 17 boarded-up shops in less than one mile - but this is an improvement from 2011 when more than 37% of the High Street shops were closed.

These are a glum downside to a more positive picture. Market Square had a steady hum of diners at the small restaurants, and there is a plan to build a hotel on the front; London gallerist Carl Freedman is reported to be opening a space and Tracey Emin a sculpture studio in what is her home town. House prices have risen 60% in five years.

The Turner has certainly made an impact on the tourism figures, which rose by 19% between 2013 and 2015,  with an annual value today of £293m, and the Lords report acknowledges the contribution of culture to help regenerate communities. Folkestone, along the Kent coast, has benefited from a brilliant triennial and the development of a Cultural Quarter, created and sustained by the privately-funded De Haan Trust, set up by the founder of the Saga travel and insurance empire.

This summer's re-launch of the Jerwood Gallery as Hastings Contemporary might bring fresh impetus to that town, where a 2017 report found that one in every 316 people was homeless. The quirkiness of Hastings and its visitors is chronicled in the exhibition in a curious series by Grace Lau in Chinese Portrait Gallery (2005) in which she poses disparate groups such as bikini-clad girls and Muslim day trippers before a Chinese-style backdrop.

Aberystwyth has an excellent university arts centre and is the site of the National Library of Wales yet it still has a jobless total higher than Britain as a whole and lags behind in pay. It has modest plans to develop a marina and create a business hub for young entrepreneurs - though that was reliant on a £900,000 EU grant.

It is unfair, perhaps, to pick out Daytrippers (1985) by Colin Thomas as a reflection of Aberystwyth today, but it is a poignant scene in which two women, backs to camera heading for the beach, empty save for another women coming toward them. Have they had enough of their unfriendly surrounds? Are they regretting their big day out? There is a real sense of dislocation about the trio and, indeed, the town. No joy here.

Other resorts eschew the culture option and concentrate more directly on the needs of the holidaymaker. Blackpool has always been larger than life and twice as gaudy, as Iain McKell's recently shot series of girls on their nights out, all shouting and pouting, flouncy dresses and tattoos, proves. One woman in the appropriately-titled In the Gutter, with her Dusty Springfield bouffant, black eyes and scowl, aims a defiant V-sign at the photographer.

Yet for all its history - or maybe because of it - in 2018 the town's jobless rate was 5.7%, well above national average, and the town suffers from drug-related problems with 14 heroin deaths per 100,000 people last year. The key to regeneration is considered to be a £26m conference facility attached to the Winter Gardens, a £20m five-star hotel on the Pleasure Beach and a £300m theme park.

It is a similar strategy in Skegness, caught by Barry Lewis in its more bracing days in 1982 with a droll series in Butlin's - which has a tubby chap falling backwards into the pool under the sign "Our true intent is all for your delight", and a heroic camper dressed as a chicken for a stage show. The plan is to build a five-storey complex on the front with observation deck, museum, artist's area, entertainment areas, ice bars and a tea room.

One wonders if the couple in the hilarious Lesbian Sex Scandal, Skegness (2002) would shift from their deckchairs for a cuppa in the complex. Solidly ensconced, she with skin-pinching pop tights up to her knees, head in a magazine, he in sandals and black socks and flat hat, is deep in the Sun, which boasts the immortal headline 'Lesbian Sex Scandal at Chequers'.

It is hard to beat as a caricature of the British by the seaside but it is matched by the sheer jolliness of Vanley Burke's day trips to Skegness by the Jamaican population of Handsworth in the 1970s - scenes which provide an optimistic counter to the melancholy of Bennett in Wales and doldrums pictured by Blackmore in Margate.

Perhaps the image that sums up best the air of resignation which has come to suffuse our resorts is that of a couple in a car in Weymouth taken by Iain McKell in 1976. They are in their coats and they stare out, expressionless. A transistor radio is propped on the fascia of the car. Are they having a lovely time? We can only hope.

Seaside: Photographed is at the Turner Contemporary in Margate, Kent, until September 8. Then at John Hansard Gallery, Southampton, Grundy Art Gallery, Blackpool, Newlyn Art Gallery and the Exchange, Bristol.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

The far-right's useful idiot: How Trump's attention seeking masks a reshaping of America

US President Donald Trump, pictured during an interviewe with Piers Morgan. Photo: Piers Morgan/Twitter

Brexit's Agent Orange: The lessons for Boris Johnson from the master of mayhem

Michael White says Boris Johnson is learning from Brexit's Agent Orange. Image: Martin Rowson/@MartinRowson

STAGE REVIEW: Tim Walker on Matthew Broderick's failure to launch in The Starry Messenger

Matthew Broderick and Rosalind Eleanor are 'perplexing' in The Starry Messenger, says Tim Walker; Photo: Marc Brenner

How many Tory leadership candidates can the British public name?

We asked the British public to name the MPs in the Tory leadership contest. (Photograph: TNE)

Boris Johnson's claim to be a feminist is mocked by Labour's Jess Phillips

Boris Johnson has recently said a new referendum would cause 'deep feelings of betrayal’. Photo: PA

Umuna made 'very serious mistake' in quitting Change UK, says Soubry

Anna Soubry delivers scathing attack on Brexit leaders. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rollercoaster ride: The rise, fall and recent recovery of Britain's seaside towns

New Brighton, 1985, from 'The Last Resort' by Martin Parr. Photo: MARTIN PARR/Magnum Photos

A Year in Music: 1998 when girl power grew up

Girls on top: pop group All Saints attend the 1998 TNT Television Concert Special in New York. (Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images)

A tale of two books: What Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kerry Hudson's new publications tell us about Britain today

Jacob Rees-Mogg's The Victorians is staggeringly silly, says Charlie Connelly. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on electric scooters

'Ludicrous profusion.' Trottinettes have become a hazard on the streets of Paris, says Will Self. Photo: Getty

Political debate is about sharing facts - not making stuff up

A sign is held in at an anti-Brexit protest branding the £350m a week Vote Leave claim 'bollocks'. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Why we'll have seven years' bad luck if we leave without a deal

Anti-Brexit campaigners' placards outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why Alastair Campbell is wrong to fight to rejoin Labour

Alastair Campbell. Photograph: Alastair Campbell/Twitter.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL on Britain's democratic deficit

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Lib Dems say BBC must accept they are now the opposition

The Lib Dems are set to meet with BBC director general Lord Hall, over election coverage. Pictured, Lib Dem MP Ed Davey meeting Lib Dem MEP candidates. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Boris Johnson court summons quashed in 'misconduct' case over Leave campaign claims

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Tory leadership contest's only Remainer calls no-deal Brexit an 'abject failure'

Conservative leadership hopeful Sam Gyimah is calling for a second referendum if a deal cannot be agreed in parliament. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: Merry band of 'winners' are a bunch of Brexit Party whingers

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with chairman Richard Tice (left) and Eastern region candidates Michael Heaver and June Mummery (right). Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Brexit Party sacks campaign chief who was in BNP 'until finding out it was racist'

Brexit Party bosses sacked campaign chief Kevin Moore after finding out he belonged to the BNP. Pictured, a post-EU election results event. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty

JAMES BALL: Why a US-UK trade deal is already dead

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

Tory leadership contest: Who is running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

BONNIE GREER: Impeachment is what America needs to awake from its slumber

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump in a joint session of the US Congress. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto

ANDREW ADONIS: The NHS will bury Brexit

Tens of thousands of protesters march on Downing Street against privatisation of the NHS. Photograph: See Li/PA.

Remainer properties targeted in spate of vandalism attacks

The EU elections illustrated the divisions between old and young; urban and rural; university-educated and non-graduates, says Barnaby Towns. Pictured, a vandalised EU flag. Photo: Pete Creese

Farage claims European parliament investigation is 'politically motivated' as deadline for hearing is extended

Arron Banks (left) with Nigel Farage. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The story behind the Norn language

A solitary Double-crested Cormorant perched on top of a wooden piling in a watery marsh

Welsh government officially switches to campaign for Remain

The Senedd in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Archive/PA Images

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Yves Saint Laurent

French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent (1936 - 2008) in his Paris studio, January 1982. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

Trump calls protests against his state visit 'fake news'

Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London on the second day of the state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Rory Stewart overtakes Boris Johnson in Google search trends for Tory leadership candidates

Rory Stewart. Photograph: ITV.

New Led By Donkeys billboards set out to embarrass Trump and Farage further

Led By Donkeys have put up new billboards in London timed for Trump's visit. Picture: Led By Donkeys

MITCH BENN: Farage is the emperor without new clothes

Nigel Farage. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson hits back in misconduct case over £350 million Brexit campaign claim

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: Anna

Georgia Landers, Diana Quick, Nathalie Armin and Michael Gould in Anna. Photo: Johann Pearson

Trump is 'bang out of order' on climate change: Sadiq Khan

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has slammed Trump on climate change. Picture: PA IMAGES

UK risks dropping out of 'Champions League' of science after Brexit

The UK has received £1 billion in EU scientific research funding. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Corbyn must sack his aides to end the incompetence, says Labour grandee

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to Salford. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

How the arrival of war shaped British music

Thousands stand before the Lincoln Memorial and listen to noted African American contralto Marian Anderson give a free concert after she was barred from singing in the concert hall of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Health secretary tells Trump administration: 'NHS is not up for sale'

The NHS. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Women's football growth shown through new stickers

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

Most Read

Labour frontbencher says push on second referendum is not party policy

Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner , with host Andrew Marr. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire .

No-deal Brexit will have ‘winners and losers’, admits Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom arrives in Downing Street.

Watch Nigel Farage’s face drop as Brexiteer exposes lies told during EU referendum campaign

Nigel Farage on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL on Britain’s democratic deficit

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Labour MP praised for forcing John Humphrys to concede on Brexit Party and Trump arguments

John Humphrys is one of the brexiteers of the week. Picture: Danny Martindale

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: How you can help the grassroots anti-Brexit campaigns

European flags placed by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Grassroots anti-Brexit campaigners are keeping up the pressure on politicians as Brexit rumbles on. Here is a list of the events organised across the UK in the coming weeks.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy