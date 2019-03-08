Rory Bremner treats Twitter to a pitch-perfect Boris Johnson impression
PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 13 June 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
On the day Boris Johnson unveiled his leadership pitch, the nation's favourite impressionist had already taken a stab at giving the Tory hopeful's speech for him.
With over 2,400 retweets, the one-minute video was probably better received than Johnson's speech itself.
READ: Boris Johnson accused of 'Trumpian tactics' as he kicks off leadership bid
"The favourite finally launches his campaign ... #Boris" said Bremner in the tweet, but hardly needed the #Boris hashtag as soon as the impression began.
"The waiting is over," said Bremner-as-Johnson. "Last week we had D-Day, and today, today, my friends, is Wednesday. No, today is B-Day.
"... And I say to our French friends, and I say to our German cousins, and I say to our Portuguese gardeners, I say, er, achtung, er, en garde."
Twitter fans quickly picked up on the toilet-humour pun, giving the one-minute video 7,500 likes by time of writing.
"He does BoJo better than BoJo does BoJo," remarked Twitter user Ivan D. Ivanov while Dr Carolyn Campbell tweeted: "That was actually more coherent than his launch speech."