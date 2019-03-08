'We will bring him down': Rory Stewart challenges Johnson over possibility of proroguing parliament
PUBLISHED: 14:48 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 13 June 2019
Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart said that if Boris Johnson suspended parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through, "we will bring him down".
Following the second round of the Tory leadership race he was asked about it by Sky News' Beth Rigby who noted that Johnson, the runaway favourite, had not ruled it out.
Stewart said that firstly, Johnson needs to be "straight" about whether he'd do this.
"That is an unconstitutional, improper, really disturbing suggestion that you'd try to get something through by locking the doors of parliament," he continued. "Answer us. I've been asking for a week."
But if Johnson were to try, Stewart would stand in his way.
"I, and every other member of parliament will sit across the road in Methodist Central Hall and we will hold our own session of parliament and we will bring him down.
"Because you do not ever lock the doors on parliament. In this country or indeed in any other country with any respect in the world."
Stewart himself is still in the race after receiving 19 votes, but his popularity among MPs is dwarfed by Johnson's 114 votes.
Asked how he would "bring down" the prime minister, Stewart said: "He would be doing it because he knew that parliament was entirely and completely against the central plank of his policy. And he would try to stop parliament from bringing him down by not allowing parliament to sit.
"That's what Charles I did. That led to very very disturbing things in this country."
Stewart, who is against a no-deal Brexit, did not vote for the Labour-led opposition day motion that sought to give parliament control of the order paper, calling it "unconstitutional".
The motion was motivated by fears that parliament could be silenced by prorogation.
"I voted against the Labour motion today because it was an attempt to take control of the order paper on a blank check," he said in a tweet.
"You do not fight the constitutional outrage of proroguing parliament with another unconstitutional step. No-deal must be prevented by government and parliament."