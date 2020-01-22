Government in talks with Royal Mail over commemorative Brexit stamp

Blue passports, a commemorative 50p coin... and now a stamp. The government is looking into Brexiteers' latest demands to mark the UK leaving the European Union.

The government is reportedly in talks with Royal Mail bosses over the issuing of stamps to mark Britain's departure of the European Union, with Boris Johnson formally requesting it marks the occasion.

One minister told the Sun there had been "positive" talks with an announcement expected imminently.

A campaign ran by the newspaper two years ago sought to see Royal Mail marked the occasion, but bosses opposed the move claiming it would breach "strict political neutrality".

But it now reports that a book of stamps could now be issued, each with a different design, but would not go on sale until the end of the transition period at the start of 2021.

It would tie in with the government's plans for a "2021 festival" to mark Brexit - a festival which has been dubbed "the festival of Brexit Britain".

Royal Mail most recently announced a set of stamps which feature classic British-designed gaming icons - including Lara Croft, Lemmings and Worms.