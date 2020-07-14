RSPCA brands Liz Truss’ assurances over post-Brexit food standards a ‘Trojan horse’

PUBLISHED: 09:57 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 14 July 2020

Liz Truss visits to the Fruit pig company, Wisbech, to make the case for Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Liz Truss visits to the Fruit pig company, Wisbech, to make the case for Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

The UK’s largest animal welfare charity has branded Liz Truss’ attempts to reassure the British public about post-Brexit food standards a ‘Trojan horse’.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The RSPCA has criticised the government’s failure to guarantee strict welfare and environmental practices beyond Brexit.

It has also attacked the new commission set up by international trade secretary Truss which she aims to tackle concerns over a trade deal with America.

The charity branded it a “Trojan horse which fails to fulfil the government’s manifesto promises to protect welfare standards”.

Truss previously said she was “putting British farming first” and said that “high food and animal welfare standards won’t be compromised”.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

But the RSPCA have expressed frustration that not a single representative of the animal welfare sector has been appointed to the board.

You may also want to watch:

“Our real concern is that the commission is going to be a Trojan horse for deregulating and reducing our outstanding farm welfare standards,” the charity’s Chris Sherwood told the Mail.

He welcomed the appointment of Tim Smith - a former Food Standards Agency boss to the board - but questioned how much weight their recommendations would have.

“When the commission publishes its report, parliament needs to have the opportunity for transparent debate on its recommendations and the ability to pass a binding resolution,” he explained.

“We don’t want this to be something where the report gets buried or is kicked into the proverbial long grass. Instead, we want to see a cast iron, legal guarantee in the Agricultural Bill that our animal welfare standards will be protected in future free trade deals.

“We want to see the UK exporting our leading farm and animal welfare standards around the world – championing our high standards and ensuring that food coming into the UK, which is unlawful to produce here, is not allowed in.”

Sherwood said his organisation would work with the commission, but wanted to see amendments to the Agricultural Bill so amendments were enshrined in law.

“Without this clear, legal protection, the government is leaving the door open to rolling back on these promises and negotiating away these crucial protections”.

Last month Truss claimed that fears over chlorinated chicken in the UK were unfounded as it is “already banned”.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Payments raise questions over Dominic Cummings’ connections with Vote Leave firm hired by government

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of using his private firm, Dynamic Maps, to pay government contractors; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ireland’s new government rules out ‘divisive’ border poll in favour of ‘peace and harmony’

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Plot twist: The complicated world of Chinese cinema

A scene from 'A Touch of Sin'. Picture: Berlin Film Festival

Pilgrims and progressives: The story of the Mayflower voyage

'The Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor' by William Halsall. Picture: Getty Images

How French president Macron looks to rediscover his mojo

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after voting in the municipal elections of Pas-de-Calais. Picture: Getty Images

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

BONNIE GREER: How the coronavirus will reshape our society

Plague Times: Michel Serre's 'The Plague in Marseilles' (1721). Picture: Getty Images

Downing Street asked to explain why ministers are avoiding face coverings in public

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (left) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. (Phil Noble/PA Wire)

John Bercow on the closest Labour has had to Winston Churchill leadership

Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

WILL SELF: Only coffee culture can restart our economy

A coffee stall at a street market. Photograph: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

How being ‘quite wrong’ can have a different meaning to Americans

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Boris Johnson’s far-from superhuman response to the coronavirus

Michael White says the coronavirus crisis has brough with it a whole host of unseen challenges. Picture: Martin Rowson

German minister thanks Boris Johnson for promoting coronavirus tracing app after he tried to trash it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London. Photograph: Heathcliff O'Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

MITCH BENN: How lockdown has wreaked havoc with our sense of time

David McCallum and Joanna Lumley in science-fiction series 'Sapphire & Steel' (1980). Picture: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Susannah York

Actress Susannah York as Grace Monckton in the film 'Sands of the Kalahari', 1965. Picture: Getty Images

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Brexiteer blames ‘EU bureaucracy’ for lack of progress in trade talks

ERG chair and Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s PMQs’ stunt backfires after he asked public for questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown. Photograph: PA Video.

Don’t pin all of your Brexit hopes on Germany

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch’s new ‘sensitive’ radio station gives Boris Johnson an easy ride

Rupert Murdoch's new radio station, Times Radio, has been

Why Arron Banks’ plan to target Jacinda Ardern is not going to plan

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (right) with Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Labour’s clash with Corbynism has barely begun

James Ball says Labour's clash with Corbynism is only just beginning. Picture: PA

Chancellor’s measures to boost hospitality industry questioned by IFS

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

GLEN O’HARA: Why ‘woke’ has become a meaningless boo word

Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones in Netflix comedy-drama, The Politician (2020). Picture Netflix

Liz Truss warns of ‘real world consequences’ over post-Brexit border policy in explosive leaked letter

Liz Truss warned senior Tory ministers that they could face a challenge from the WTO over No 10's Brexit border policy plans; Victoria Jones

ANDREW ADONIS: David Starkey continues spouting imperial delusions

Andrew Adonis has condemned historian David Starkey's

Northern Ireland secretary accused of dodging scrutiny committee examining post-Brexit arrangements

Northern Ireland secretaey Brandon Lewis in front of Downing Street; Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Hospital in Boris Johnson’s constituency forced to close after being hit with wave of coronavirus cases

Hillingdon Hospital in Uxbridge is only allowing 'walk in' emergency admissions; Google Street View

Liam Fox becomes Boris Johnson’s candidate to lead World Trade Organisation

Boris Johnson (left) outlines a vision for Brexit watched by former Defence Secretary Dr Liam Fox. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

EU open to Scotland joining bloc but ‘very reluctant’ to let rest of UK back in

The Saltire and European flag fly outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of hypocrisy over jobs agenda after outsourcing blue passport production to Poland

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. House of Commons/PA Wire

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.