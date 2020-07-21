Russia attempted to influence Scottish independence vote
PUBLISHED: 08:38 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 21 July 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
A key extract of the Russia report has revealed that the country attempted to influence the Scottish independence referendum.
The report into alleged Russian interference in British democracy found “credible open-source commentary that Russia undertook to influence the campaign on Scottish independence” in 2014, the Telegraph reported.
The paper said the report by MPs and peers described the Kremlin’s role in the vote that could have split the UK as “the first post-Soviet interference in a Western democratic election”.
The full document is set to be published following months of delays, days after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed it was “almost certain” that Moscow had tried to interfere in the 2019 election.
The ISC report, prepared by the committee’s members in the previous parliament, was postponed by Boris Johnson’s decision to call a general election and the need to re-establish the committee’s membership.
Raab said last week that “Russian actors” had tried to influence the 2019 contest by “amplifying” stolen government papers online.
The documents, relating to US-UK trade talks, were picked up by then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who said they were evidence the Conservatives were preparing to open up the NHS to US pharmaceutical companies.
The intelligence committee’s alleged findings of interference in British democracy come after the UK, US and Canada claimed that Russian intelligence-linked hackers tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines.
Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin dismissed the accusations in a BBC interview.
He said his country had no interest in interfering in British domestic politics.
“We do not interfere at all,” he said.
“We do not see any point in interference because for us, whether it will be (the) Conservative Party or Labour’s party at the head of this country, we will try to settle relations and to establish better relations than now.”
Asked about the alleged attempts to steal details of coronavirus research, Kelin said: “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it.”
