Russia attempted to influence Scottish independence vote

David Cameron makes a speech in Aberdeen where he spoke for the millions across the UK he says would be "utterly heartbroken" if Scotland votes to leave the UK. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A key extract of the Russia report has revealed that the country attempted to influence the Scottish independence referendum.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The report into alleged Russian interference in British democracy found “credible open-source commentary that Russia undertook to influence the campaign on Scottish independence” in 2014, the Telegraph reported.

The paper said the report by MPs and peers described the Kremlin’s role in the vote that could have split the UK as “the first post-Soviet interference in a Western democratic election”.

The full document is set to be published following months of delays, days after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed it was “almost certain” that Moscow had tried to interfere in the 2019 election.

The ISC report, prepared by the committee’s members in the previous parliament, was postponed by Boris Johnson’s decision to call a general election and the need to re-establish the committee’s membership.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Raab said last week that “Russian actors” had tried to influence the 2019 contest by “amplifying” stolen government papers online.

You may also want to watch:

The documents, relating to US-UK trade talks, were picked up by then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who said they were evidence the Conservatives were preparing to open up the NHS to US pharmaceutical companies.

The intelligence committee’s alleged findings of interference in British democracy come after the UK, US and Canada claimed that Russian intelligence-linked hackers tried to steal details of research into coronavirus vaccines.

Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin dismissed the accusations in a BBC interview.

He said his country had no interest in interfering in British domestic politics.

“We do not interfere at all,” he said.

“We do not see any point in interference because for us, whether it will be (the) Conservative Party or Labour’s party at the head of this country, we will try to settle relations and to establish better relations than now.”

Asked about the alleged attempts to steal details of coronavirus research, Kelin said: “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it.”