Petition calling for release of 'Russian interference' report reaches six figures
PUBLISHED: 15:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 07 November 2019
Parliament TV
In just three days, a petition calling on the government to release a report on alleged Russian interference in British politics has hit nearly 150,000 signatures.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The report produced by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has been through all stages of approval from intelligence agencies and now only awaits the prime minister's approval for release.
However, Number 10 is claiming it needs around six weeks to release it - which would be after the general election.
ISC chair and former attorney general Dominic Grieve has called this claim "completely and totally untrue".
MORE: No. 10 refuses to release 'Russian interference' report until after the election
The petition started just three days ago demands the government release the report before the election, with the organiser Colin Carr saying it "should not be blocked by No. 10".
Within hours, thousands of people agreed.
READ: More than 50,000 sign petition demanding UK release Russia report before election
At time of writing, just three days since the petition was started, it stood at more than 143,000 signatures.
The petition can be viewed here.
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter