Petition calling for release of 'Russian interference' report reaches six figures

Dominic Grieve, chair of the ISC, has called for the release of his own committee's report into alleged Russian interference. Picture: Parliament TV Parliament TV

In just three days, a petition calling on the government to release a report on alleged Russian interference in British politics has hit nearly 150,000 signatures.

The report produced by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has been through all stages of approval from intelligence agencies and now only awaits the prime minister's approval for release.

However, Number 10 is claiming it needs around six weeks to release it - which would be after the general election.

ISC chair and former attorney general Dominic Grieve has called this claim "completely and totally untrue".

The petition started just three days ago demands the government release the report before the election, with the organiser Colin Carr saying it "should not be blocked by No. 10".

Within hours, thousands of people agreed.

At time of writing, just three days since the petition was started, it stood at more than 143,000 signatures.

The petition can be viewed here.

