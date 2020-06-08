Tory politician readmitted to the party after claims holocaust was ‘fabricated’

Ryan Houghton, a Tory councillor in Aberdeen. Photograph: YouTube. Archant

The Tories have readmitted a councillor who was suspended last year for internet posts that contained both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Ryan Houghton, an Aberdeen councillor, was suspended last year from the Conservative Party after appearing to suggest the holocaust and the murder of six millions Jews had been “fabricated”.

Writing on an internet forum back in 2013 under the alias Razgriz, Houghton said there is “no credible evidence to suggest the Holocaust did not happen” but that “I do find some of the events fabricated, and exegarated [sic] in some cases.”

He added: “As history is written by the victors there is always going to be a bit of re-writing.”

In other posts he suggests creating a debating society on the forum with some of the suggested topics including “Britain would of [sic] been better staying out of world war two” and that “the events of WW2 mainly the holocaust have been exaggerated by the victors.”

He also suggested that homoseuxuality was not “good” for the human race, and that the “core teaching” of Islam is the “eventual domination” of the world.

At the time he had been a Tory general election candidate for the Aberdeen North constituency.

The Press and Journal reports that the politician has been readmitted to the party following a “robust investigation”.

Houghton claimed that his comments had been taken out of context in a statement.

He said: “I apologised at the time and have done so in-person to anyone who has contacted me about the matter.

“The comments which led to my suspension were isolated and took place nearly a decade ago.

“They in no way reflect my political or professional record and I find prejudice of any kind abhorrent.

“I will continue to work and represent my constituents to the best of my ability.”

A spokesman said that a committee had taken into account Houghton’s “unreserved acceptance what he had done when much younger was wrong”, adding that he understood the “consequence of his actions”.

The SNP’s councillor Michael Hutchison said “the Tories have tried to sneak this decision out under the cover of a global pandemic is a slap in the face of the communities who were hurt by Cllr Houghton’s comments”.

He added: “The party themselves acknowledged that these comments were ‘unacceptable’ and they should be explaining why they no longer feel that is the case or how they feel Cllr Houghton has made amends.”