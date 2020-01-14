Video

Sadiq Khan concerned about further rises in hate crime after Brexit day

Sadiq Khan appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

The mayor of London has said he is concerned about a further rise in hate crime after Brexit day on January 31st.

Speaking to LBC, Sadiq Khan admitted there could be further rises in hate crime, similar to the weeks following the EU referendum result on 23rd June 2016.

He said: "It's always a concern. The empirical evidence shows after the referendum on 23rd June 2016, there was a massive spike in hate crime.

"There is the potential, of course there is.

"One of the things I was conscious of - and I was conscious of back in March and October when we thought we could be leaving the EU - we continuously worked to avoid that happening.

"My message to mainstream politicians, whether you voted for leave or remain is they should be conscious that there are Londoners and others across the country, EU citizens who are feeling vulnerable, feeling scared, feeling frightened. Some have left the country for good because of their anxiety and concern.

"I want to make sure everyone feels welcome here. Let's be conscious of that over the next few weeks."