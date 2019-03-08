Video

Trump is 'bang out of order' on climate change: Sadiq Khan

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has slammed Trump on climate change. Picture: PA IMAGES Archant

Adding fuel to his ongoing feud with Trump, London's mayor Sadiq Khan has slammed the US president's environmental record saying "you can't build a wall around the consequences of climate change".

He said that the special relationship means being able to speak with "honesty and candour", and that mutual expectations are higher.

"It means we should be able to ... say to them 'listen, you've got it wrong on this'."

Continuing to address Trump in the interview, he said: "Of course we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with you in times of adversity, we're going to carry on being close allies, but listen: you're bang out of order here, you're wrong.

"The science shows that you're wrong, and you've got to stop governing in self interest because we're all going to suffer.

"You can't build a wall around the consequences of climate change, not matter what the current president may think about the use of walls and their benefits."

The remarks, made in an interview with Greenpeace's investigative outlet Unearthed, come after Khan compared Trump to a "20th-century fascist".

Donald Trump has previously called climate change a "Chinese hoax".

Theresa May has been urged to raise the issue with him Trump after 250 academics wrote to her stating that Trump is "undermining" global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump has feuded with Khan repeatedly over the mayor's response to the London Bridge attack in 2017, and City Hall's approval of the 'Trump Blimp' to be brought to anti-Trump protests.

Just before landing in the UK, Trump tweeted that Khan "has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States", and calling him a "stone cold loser".

