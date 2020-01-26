Remainers vow to take new Brexit 50p coin out of circulation

The Brexit coin, a 50p bearing the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: HM Treasury/PA.

Remainers have taken a defiant stance against the new commemorative Brexit 50p coin.

After the chancellor signalled that three million of the coins - marking the UK's departure from the EU - would enter into circulation on January 31st, Remain campaigners vowed to take action.

Readers of The New European Facebook page said that they would do what they can to keep the coins out of circulation.

"If and when I get one of these 50 pence coins I shall remove it from circulation, keep it in a drawer, and return them all to a bank on the day the UK rejoins the EU which I predict will not be long," wrote John Perry.

"Put them in a pot. Get them out of circulation. There is only a relatively small amount being made, 500,000 I think so it would be easy if everyone plays the game!" responded Ian Payne.

"16 million people voted remain. I'm sure we can remove this coin very quickly," he added.

Helen Wynne-Jones wrote: "I'm not going to accept any of these coins. Instead they will go straight to a UK based charity. We're going to need it."

"Every one of those ridiculous Brexity 50p coins that I receive will be donated to The Children's Society," said Lesley Newton. "They do great work helping child refugees."

"There's only 3 million!!!" noted Elaine Sutton. "If you get one in your change we can always flog them on eBay."

"Any 50p I get goes straight back to Remain causes," posted Elaine Evans.

The chancellor plans three million of the coins on Brexit day with a further seven million at a later date.

The coins bear the inscription "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" and the date of January 31.